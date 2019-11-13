Tottenham Hotspur fans are baffled by Christian Eriksen's latest comments

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have slammed Christian Eriksen for thinking that his poor form isn't down to his contract situation at the club.

Eriksen's contract in North London is due to expire at the end of the season, added with the fact that he asked to leave the club after their Champions League final defeat in June.

But the Denmark international, who is now on international duty with his country, told Danish outlet BT that there is 'no connection' with his current bad form and his contract situation.

It is fair to say that the Spurs faithful are pretty baffled by Eriksen's comments and they think that he is simply deluding himself with what he is saying.

They have seen first hand with how he has been performing this term, and added with Tottenham's current position in the league, they are well aware where the problem lies.

Added with that, his manager, Mauricio Pochettino has also been reluctant to pick him on a regular basis, as he has been in and out of Tottenham's starting XI this term.

The way things are going, Eriksen is heading for a free transfer at the end of the season, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Spurs tried to part ways with him when the transfer window re-opened in January.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Eriksen's comments:

He's having a BUBBLE!! = Hurry up and GO!! — Bazzabee (@Bazzabee4) November 12, 2019

Well he is right... it’s his lack of quality and motivation that have him on the bench. — YankYiddo - #COYS (@YankYiddo) November 12, 2019

On his day he is as good as anyone in the league he is the one not performing and that is because he is looking after himself for his move — Kenneth #COYS (@starcoughlan) November 12, 2019

Lack of motivation = poor performances — Jonny Reid (@Jonny_2607) November 12, 2019

I think it’s more your contract situation is affecting your form mate — Malaysia Spurs (@MalaysiaSpurs) November 12, 2019

He’s screwing Spurs over. — Achilles (@TonySpurano) November 12, 2019

OK Christian, what’s the answer then ? — Zenski (@Zenski3) November 12, 2019

His lack of playing time is down to the fact he’s been woeful all season — barry toms (@TomsBarry) November 12, 2019

What’s he been smoking — Matty Hart (@matty_j_hart) November 12, 2019

It's because he's been rubbish all season. Why that is one can debate. — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) November 12, 2019

Deluded. — Hakan O (@hakano76) November 12, 2019