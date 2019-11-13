Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur fans are baffled by Christian Eriksen's latest comments

Amir Mir
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09,...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have slammed Christian Eriksen for thinking that his poor form isn't down to his contract situation at the club. 

Eriksen's contract in North London is due to expire at the end of the season, added with the fact that he asked to leave the club after their Champions League final defeat in June. 

 

But the Denmark international, who is now on international duty with his country, told Danish outlet BT that there is 'no connection' with his current bad form and his contract situation. 

It is fair to say that the Spurs faithful are pretty baffled by Eriksen's comments and they think that he is simply deluding himself with what he is saying. 

They have seen first hand with how he has been performing this term, and added with Tottenham's current position in the league, they are well aware where the problem lies.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Added with that, his manager, Mauricio Pochettino has also been reluctant to pick him on a regular basis, as he has been in and out of Tottenham's starting XI this term. 

The way things are going, Eriksen is heading for a free transfer at the end of the season, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Spurs tried to part ways with him when the transfer window re-opened in January.  

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Eriksen's comments: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch