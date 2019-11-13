Tottenham Hotspur fans annoyed with Tanguy Ndombele comments

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele had to be substituted off at half-time in his side's latest outing.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left frustrated with Tanguy Ndombele, after he suggested that he was suffering with fatigue.

Ndombele had to come off at half-time during Tottenham’s most recent match, which finished 1-1 against Sheffield United.

Pochettino admitted after the game that Ndombele never felt comfortable, sparking fears around Tottenham that the midfielder could be injured again.

Thankfully those concerns were unfounded, with Ndombele suggesting that he was just tired.

"I've had scans that said there was nothing serious, it was more fatigue,” he said to L’Equipe.

“What is certain is that I am fit for Sunday. Thursday may be a little early, I do not think I'll be 100 percent.”

But the explanation has not gone down well with Tottenham supporters, who are questioning with Ndombele isn’t fully fit yet.

It can't take this long to get fit, it's yet another piece of average, stubborn management by Poch and possibly the difference between a top winning manager and himself! — Paul_aka_Paul (@PS13_04) November 12, 2019

To admit this after playing 579 minutes of Premier league football is......peculiar — Nigel Saunders (@NigelSaunders76) November 12, 2019

Really --what he is tired at the beginning of November..do me a favour will you — bob carlo (@bobcarlo1) November 12, 2019

How on earth has he cost us £60m+ when he can't play twice in a week? Fantastically talented player, but that is shocking fitness. — Fraser Bernstein (@FraserBernstein) November 12, 2019

Fatigue ffs can’t cope where do these units train GREGGS!! — Nick Flack (@flacky1982) November 12, 2019

Man can’t play a full 90 minutes and cost us £60m, great stuff — YidArmyAndrew (@YidArmyAndrew) November 12, 2019

He`s supposed to be a 22 year old athlete ffs

45 mins and hes knackered — JazJones (@LillyWh48189825) November 12, 2019

That’s really terrible fitness — H.M.COYS7 ( LoCelsoSZN ) (@COYSLP7v2) November 12, 2019

awful awful fitness — Orion. (@SamWYT15) November 12, 2019

This is ridiculous. Think he’s only played 1 full game for us ffs. — Brendan Murray (@BrendanMurray12) November 12, 2019

The former Lyon man became Spurs’s record signing in the summer, and many supporters feel that he should have better fitness levels than he has shown.

Despite Ndombele needing to work on his fitness levels he has still impressed since arriving at Tottenham.

The French international has arguably been Spurs’ best midfielder this term during his time on the pitch, with his ability in possession clear to see.

Tottenham will hope that Ndombele is not overused over the international break, as they need him fit for their next match, which comes against West Ham United in two weekends’ time.