Tottenham Hotspur fans annoyed with Tanguy Ndombele comments

Tanguy NDombele of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 22, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele had to be substituted off at half-time in his side's latest outing.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on October 17, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left frustrated with Tanguy Ndombele, after he suggested that he was suffering with fatigue.

Ndombele had to come off at half-time during Tottenham’s most recent match, which finished 1-1 against Sheffield United.

Pochettino admitted after the game that Ndombele never felt comfortable, sparking fears around Tottenham that the midfielder could be injured again.

Thankfully those concerns were unfounded, with Ndombele suggesting that he was just tired.

 

"I've had scans that said there was nothing serious, it was more fatigue,” he said to L’Equipe.

“What is certain is that I am fit for Sunday. Thursday may be a little early, I do not think I'll be 100 percent.”

But the explanation has not gone down well with Tottenham supporters, who are questioning with Ndombele isn’t fully fit yet.

The former Lyon man became Spurs’s record signing in the summer, and many supporters feel that he should have better fitness levels than he has shown.

Despite Ndombele needing to work on his fitness levels he has still impressed since arriving at Tottenham.

The French international has arguably been Spurs’ best midfielder this term during his time on the pitch, with his ability in possession clear to see.

Tottenham will hope that Ndombele is not overused over the international break, as they need him fit for their next match, which comes against West Ham United in two weekends’ time.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

