Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino needs to rewind to 2014

Tottenham manager should remember how he salvaged a slow start to the club in his first season.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino's first season at the club was viewed as a success.

But it didn't start out spectacularly well for the Argentine.

Spurs lost six of their opening 14 games in 2014/15 and it was clear he had a tough task on to turn the club around.

Pochettino did so, leading Spurs to finish fifth despite sitting down in 10th in November.

The good news is then that Pochettino has turned Spurs around before, and can do it again, but to do so, he needs to go back to what made him successful.

Trust in youth

It is tougher for Pochettino to be ruthless this time around as these are players he has trusted, rather than one he has inherited.

But the Spurs boss needs to be decisive and start trusting young players to lead his revival and buy into his methods.

Pochettino quickly grew tired of Emmanuel Adebayor and gave opportunities to a young Harry Kane. The youngster did not let him down.

Spurs have a group of talented young players on the fringes that could help turn their season around.

Troy Parrott, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Kyle Walker-Peters could all benefit from a run in the Spurs team, and could be led by talented young new signing Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs could also recall Jack Clarke from Leeds and throw him in, to let him learn on the job too.

If Tottenham try this and it yields similar results to now, then at least Pochettino is developing the players.

Right now there is a fear the Spurs boss is afraid to trust in youth, with Marcus Edwards and Josh Onomah among the talented players to fall by the wayside in recent seasons.

Perhaps they weren't ready to play, but this crop of youngsters could be. If Pochettino doesn't try, he won't learn. It worked once and could do again.

His current group of experienced players are letting him down, and at least this would be a popular route back to the top than persisting with something which isn't working.