Thierry Henry stumped by Arsenal problem under Unai Emery

Shane Callaghan
Unai Emery the head coach
The Arsenal icon has no idea what Unai Emery needs to do to change things in North London.

Unai Emery the Arsenal manager watches his team during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Leicester, United...

Thierry Henry has revealed to Yahoo Sport that he doesn't know what Arsenal boss Unai Emery needs to do to spark a turnaround in fortunes.

The Gunners lost 2-0 at Leicester City this past weekend to fall eight points behind in the race for Champions League qualification.

In fact, it's Arsenal's worst start to a league season since 1982.

The Spanish head coach is coming under intense pressure, but the North London club's all-time record goalscorer has no idea how Emery can turn things around.

 

He said: "What do they need to change? I’m not in the dressing room every day to know what is happening in training. That’s the job of Emery or whoever is in charge."

Arsenal's Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham issued Emery with a vote of confidence on Tuesday.

That in itself is a bad sign. Things shouldn't be so bad that the club's hierarchy has to release statements about the former Valencia and Sevilla coach.

It's imperative that Arsenal regain a spot in the Champions League in time for next season to avail of the prestigious and monetary benefits of getting back into the top four.

As of right now, it's a very big ask and the sooner that the Gunners replace Emery, the better for their top-four bid.

Manager of Arsenal, Unai Emery makes a point during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

