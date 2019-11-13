Thierry Henry stumped by Arsenal problem under Unai Emery

The Arsenal icon has no idea what Unai Emery needs to do to change things in North London.

Thierry Henry has revealed to Yahoo Sport that he doesn't know what Arsenal boss Unai Emery needs to do to spark a turnaround in fortunes.

The Gunners lost 2-0 at Leicester City this past weekend to fall eight points behind in the race for Champions League qualification.

In fact, it's Arsenal's worst start to a league season since 1982.

The Spanish head coach is coming under intense pressure, but the North London club's all-time record goalscorer has no idea how Emery can turn things around.

He said: "What do they need to change? I’m not in the dressing room every day to know what is happening in training. That’s the job of Emery or whoever is in charge."

Arsenal's Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham issued Emery with a vote of confidence on Tuesday.

That in itself is a bad sign. Things shouldn't be so bad that the club's hierarchy has to release statements about the former Valencia and Sevilla coach.

It's imperative that Arsenal regain a spot in the Champions League in time for next season to avail of the prestigious and monetary benefits of getting back into the top four.

As of right now, it's a very big ask and the sooner that the Gunners replace Emery, the better for their top-four bid.