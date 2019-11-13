The Mandalorian: What is baby Yoda's species? Unexpected cameo leaves fans with plenty of questions

The Mandalorian is finally here and it's already left viewers with a ton of questions after a very unexpected appearance.

After months of anticipation and building excitement, The Mandalorian is here!

At least, it is for some after Disney+ released in the US, Canada and The Netherlands on November 12th, bringing with it a whole swathe of Disney-related content.

The headline addition to Disney+ is the new live-action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian, the first episode of which released alongside the streaming service's launch.

As well as offering up a fresh new Star Wars story with brand new characters, there was a rather familiar face that popped up in the final few seconds of the episode.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

The Mandalorian episode one

As opening episodes go, The Mandalorian's first episode was a solid entry that spent most of its time introducing us to the titular Mandalorian and the world, or galaxy, he inhabits.

We join Pedro Pascal's 'Mando' as he takes on a new, high-level bounty upon the request of Werner Herzog's mysterious client and the Imperial Doctor Pershing.

The instructions given to Mando are very vague and leave us wondering just what kind of dangerous character he's been charged with capturing.

Meet 'The Asset'

Little do we know that Mando has been actually been tasked with the recovery of a 50-year-old baby from the same species as Yoda, known as 'The Asset.'

The adorable, green-eared alien pokes its head out from behind a blanket in the final few seconds of the episode and, as well as looking unbelievably cute, has left fans with a ton of questions.

The mystery behind Yoda's species

Let us just begin by saying, despite fans dubbing the new arrival as 'baby Yoda,' this new character is NOT Yoda himself. The Mandalorian is set five years after Yoda's death in Return of the Jedi and this new addition is simply just another member of Yoda's species.

What Yoda's species is exactly, is another matter and one that has never truly been explored.

Despite every alien in the Star Wars universe having an extensive backstory and planet of origin, next to nothing is known about Yoda's species, not even the name of the species is known.

In the lead-up to The Mandarlorian's release, there were rumours circulating, as mentioned in LRM, that the Disney+ show would delve into the mythology surrounding Yoda's species and Jon Favreau is even reported to have brought George Lucas on board to help reveal more about this fascinating race of creatures.

This is likely where the aforementioned Doctor Pershing comes in and Mando's need to bring 'The Asset' in alive as the Imperial doctor almost certainly wants to conduct experiments on the infant alien.

For the Star Wars fans who actually have access to The Mandalorian, hopefully, the myriad of questions surrounding 'baby Yoda' will be answered as the show progresses over the next few weeks.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is set to release weekly on Disney+ until the final episode lands on December 27th.