Sunderland fans react to Aiden McGeady's display against Scunthorpe

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe United last night, with Phil Parkinson's side continuing to disappoint.

Sunderland fans have let rip at Aiden McGeady after his latest performance for them.

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy last night, despite naming a strong team for the contest.

Phil Parkinson’s side were worryingly poor, as they crashed to another defeat.

Very few players came out of the game with any credit, but McGeady took on board more criticism than most Sunderland players.

The Irish winger proved last season that he was one of the most dangerous players in League One, but he has not been anywhere near as effective this time around.

And some Sunderland fans are now questioning the winger’s attitude and suggesting that he should be sold.

He's poor this season. Should try and get money for mcgeady in jan. he wants away. #safc — Chris F⚪️ (@Christianfors23) November 12, 2019

You won't get anything fir Mcgeady playing like this ..give him a free transfer he thinks he bigger than the club #safc — ftm (@Safcftm2016) November 12, 2019

We’ve gone from keeping the ball and hoping McGeady does something during Ross’s tenure to not having the ball and hoping McGeady does something under Parkinson. We are vile. #safc — Wise Men Say Podcast (@WiseMenSayPod) November 12, 2019

Maguire mcgeady leadbitter mcgeouch Flanagan Baldwin jon Grigg wyke power are a bag of players who need to go ASAP — Rhys William (@lincolnSAFC) November 12, 2019

Every time we play leadbitter we play even more negative football never going forward. And when mcgeady plays he never passes, consistently loses the ball and makes everyone pass to him even when he’s not in a decent position #safc #sunderlandafc — lee heeler (@lee_heeler) November 12, 2019

Sell mcgeady. Stats speak volumes this season. He plays and the team doesn't #safc — #JC4PM (@jdksafc87) November 12, 2019

We are not as good with McGeady in the team. He’s a good player, individually. He hampers then team though. — Rob (@19Prince84) November 13, 2019

Sunderland’s defeat to Scunthorpe means that they are now out of the EFL Trophy, and extends their poor run of form.

Parkinson has struggled to improve on the results which Jack Ross was getting with the Black Cats, with Sunderland badly disappointing so far this term.

Sunderland are currently in seventh place in the League One table, and are already eight points away from the automatic promotion spaces.