Sunderland fans react to Aiden McGeady's display against Scunthorpe

Aiden McGeady during a Sunderland training session at Stadium of Light on March 1, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe United last night, with Phil Parkinson's side continuing to disappoint.

Aiden McGeady of Sunderland (R) has his shot saved late in the game during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland at Adams Park on October 19, 2019 in High...

Sunderland fans have let rip at Aiden McGeady after his latest performance for them.

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy last night, despite naming a strong team for the contest.

Phil Parkinson’s side were worryingly poor, as they crashed to another defeat.

 

Very few players came out of the game with any credit, but McGeady took on board more criticism than most Sunderland players.

The Irish winger proved last season that he was one of the most dangerous players in League One, but he has not been anywhere near as effective this time around.

And some Sunderland fans are now questioning the winger’s attitude and suggesting that he should be sold.

Sunderland’s defeat to Scunthorpe means that they are now out of the EFL Trophy, and extends their poor run of form.

Parkinson has struggled to improve on the results which Jack Ross was getting with the Black Cats, with Sunderland badly disappointing so far this term.

Sunderland are currently in seventh place in the League One table, and are already eight points away from the automatic promotion spaces.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

