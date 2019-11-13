Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Grant Leadbitter display last night

Sunderland were knocked out the competition after being beaten on the road and many Stadium of Light faithful were not impressed.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to rip into the Black Cats following their woeful display in the EFL Trophy last night and midfielder Grant Leadbitter came under particular scrutiny for his display.

Phil Parkinson's charges were beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe, a defeat which knocked the Stadium of Light side out of the EFL Trophy at the group stage, a far cry from last season's march to the final of the competition.

Luke O’Nien was sent off for a professional foul midway through the second half, conceding a penalty in the process which was converted by Lee Novak, before Abo Eisa and Novak struck in the latter stages of the game for a humiliating loss for the Black Cats.

Leadbitter ended up being very much a passenger in the encounter, with both his short-range and long-distance passing leaving much to be desired as the game passed him by, and during and after the match, plenty of Sunderland fans made their feelings known on social media.

All for Leadbitter and his history with the club but he simply cannot run and kills the game for us like - we are so slow and laboured, sideways backwards or long goes the ball, it’s not good enough like ⚪️ @SunderlandAFC — Joe Percy (@joevanpercy) 12 November 2019

Leadbitter is done. — Jack Ford (@jackford30) 12 November 2019

Leadbitter should just retire, that half was awful! It’s really sad seeing how shit we are right now, too much poor recruitment and lack of a solid plan from the top! #safc — Craig Lisgo (@CraigLisgo) 12 November 2019

Covering for Leadbitter whose legs have completely gone. — Craig Stewart (@argie_wizard) 12 November 2019

I want to talk about Leadbitter being slow and dreadful and not being able to run but when I do most of you lot bash my head in with sticks so I shan’t. He’s great. — E-Sunderland (@e_sunderland) 12 November 2019

Leadbitter making James perch look like Sergio busquets here — David Jones (@JonesD93) 12 November 2019

The team is a mess, leadbitter finished, power is poor maybe 1 in 5 decent games, mcgeady final ball is shit and hes too greedy. The supply to our forwards is abysmal and cost ross his job. Wonder how long itll be for this fella — Michael Urwin (@MichaelUrwin4) 12 November 2019

Well neither wanted to leave did they. Power and leadbitter have zero legs. Mcgeady, I’ve no idea what he’s doing. Watmore just running around like a headless chicken. — Andrew Malcolmson (@podmundo) 12 November 2019

Every time we play leadbitter we play even more negative football never going forward. And when mcgeady plays he never passes, consistently loses the ball and makes everyone pass to him even when he’s not in a decent position #safc #sunderlandafc — lee heeler (@lee_heeler) 12 November 2019

Absolutely awefull were outplayed all over the pitch McNulty and McGeady looked disinterested , leadbitter just not good enough anymore we could string 3 passes together .. been going 44 years seen some realy bad times but this is the lowest can’t see how we are going to move on — martrobomillfieldsaf (@martinr40) 12 November 2019

Up next for Sunderland is their FA Cup first-round replay against Gillingham next Tuesday, before returning to League One action on the Saturday when they host Coventry at the Stadium of Light.