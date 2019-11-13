Quick links

Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Grant Leadbitter display last night

Sunderland were knocked out the competition after being beaten on the road and many Stadium of Light faithful were not impressed.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to rip into the Black Cats following their woeful display in the EFL Trophy last night and midfielder Grant Leadbitter came under particular scrutiny for his display.

Phil Parkinson's charges were beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe, a defeat which knocked the Stadium of Light side out of the EFL Trophy at the group stage, a far cry from last season's march to the final of the competition.

 

Luke O’Nien was sent off for a professional foul midway through the second half, conceding a penalty in the process which was converted by Lee Novak, before Abo Eisa and Novak struck in the latter stages of the game for a humiliating loss for the Black Cats.

Leadbitter ended up being very much a passenger in the encounter, with both his short-range and long-distance passing leaving much to be desired as the game passed him by, and during and after the match, plenty of Sunderland fans made their feelings known on social media.

Up next for Sunderland is their FA Cup first-round replay against Gillingham next Tuesday, before returning to League One action on the Saturday when they host Coventry at the Stadium of Light.

