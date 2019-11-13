Snapchat Best Friends is back for 2019 but users are trolling the feature on Twitter!

You may have been surprised when you checked yours recently.

Who are your best friends?

It's always pretty easy to determine who those people are. Do you speak regularly? Are you always there for each other when needed? Can you rip each other senseless and laugh about it? These can often be the telltale signs that you have someone special in your life.

However, that's in real life...

On social media, our best friends are identified rather differently. We live in an age where most of us use Instagram, Facebook and others every single day, but one of the most fun apps to use remains Snapchat. Swapping photos can be a great laugh and is a cool way to have a brief conversation; to let the visuals do the talking.

Snapchat's Best Friends feature

The way Snapchat determines your besties is through the Best Friends feature.

This is found at the top of your friends list under the 'Best Friends' banner, taking priority over the other Snapchat users. As highlighted by Tech Junkie, the list is comprised of the people which you interact with the most. This is calculated by how many snaps you send, receive and whether you're in group chats etc.

The same source also notes that you can have no more than eight best friends. If you rarely use the app, you may find that you have none, or just have one or two. Reportedly, they measure your best friends from only the previous week or so of chat history, so if you frequently snap someone for a few days then don't speak, they're still going on the list.

Snapchat Best Friends is back for 2019

It's back!

According to the earlier source, the feature first arrived back in 2016 and has since undergone many changes.

It will surface every so often, and once, you could actually see who other Snapchat users' best friends were; this proved problematic for a number of reasons. This was then changed to align with users' desire for privacy.

Although it's great to see it back, a number of people aren't 100% convinced...

Remeber years ago on snapchat you could see someone’s best friends on snapchatI so want that back!! — Abb Earley (@EarleyAbbie) November 12, 2019

Snapchat users talk Best Friends feature on Twitter

Many have taken to Twitter to joke about how easy it is to feature on someone's best friends list.

One recently joked: "If you look at me you’ll be in my Snapchat best friends list."

Similarly, another added: "You can literally snap me three times on Snapchat and become one of my best friends," while one argued: "I’m at the point where if you Snapchat me once you’re already my best friend."

Another tweeted: "Genuinely embarrassing how easy it is to get on to my best friends list on Snapchat. Five snaps and you’re on it."

We expect memes will be out in full force very soon!

