Scott Brown 'sad' over Kieran Tierney Celtic departure

Kieran Tierney swapped Celtic for Arsenal this past summer.
Scott Brown has admitted to talkSPORT that he was 'sad' to see Kieran Tierney leave Celtic.
The Scotland left-back left his boyhood club to join Arsenal in a £25 million deal this past summer.
It's been a stop-start first three months at the Gunners for Tierney, whose injury problems have prevented him from hitting the ground running in North London.
The young defender was Brown's team-mate in Celtic's senior squad for the guts of three-and-a-half years.
Brown told talkSPORT on November 13: "For me, it was sad to see him go, he was a great player and a great friend as well. But it was the right time as well.
"He will kick-on and he'll show everyone what a top quality player he is over the next six months."
It was a big decision for the Hoops to offload him but, as Brown said, it probably was the right time. For £25 million, it was a good deal for both parties.
Celtic received their record transfer fee for one of their academy products, while Arsenal picked up a brilliant left-back with his whole career ahead of him.
Crucially, Tierney, who helped the Bhoys to a famous treble Treble last season, has plenty of experience of winning trophies and that should help the Premier League side in years to come.
Have something to tell us about this article?