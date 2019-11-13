Quick links

Celtic

Scott Brown 'sad' over Kieran Tierney Celtic departure

Shane Callaghan
Scott Brown of Celtic is seen during the Scott Brown testimonial match between Celtic and Republic of Ireland XI at Celtic Park on May 20, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kieran Tierney swapped Celtic for Arsenal this past summer.

Kieran Tierney is hugged by Brendan Rodgers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park on February 24, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Scott Brown has admitted to talkSPORT that he was 'sad' to see Kieran Tierney leave Celtic.

The Scotland left-back left his boyhood club to join Arsenal in a £25 million deal this past summer.

Subscribe

It's been a stop-start first three months at the Gunners for Tierney, whose injury problems have prevented him from hitting the ground running in North London.

The young defender was Brown's team-mate in Celtic's senior squad for the guts of three-and-a-half years.

 

Brown told talkSPORT on November 13: "For me, it was sad to see him go, he was a great player and a great friend as well. But it was the right time as well.

"He will kick-on and he'll show everyone what a top quality player he is over the next six months."

It was a big decision for the Hoops to offload him but, as Brown said, it probably was the right time. For £25 million, it was a good deal for both parties.

Celtic received their record transfer fee for one of their academy products, while Arsenal picked up a brilliant left-back with his whole career ahead of him.

Crucially, Tierney, who helped the Bhoys to a famous treble Treble last season, has plenty of experience of winning trophies and that should help the Premier League side in years to come.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group F match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Arsenal FC at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on November 06, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch