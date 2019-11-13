Quick links

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has pulled out of Scotland's squad, and some fans are seriously unhappy

Andy Robertson played a big part in Liverpool's win over Manchester City over the weekend as he has now decided to pull out of Scotland's up and coming fixtures.

Andy Robertson is being ripped apart by some Scotland fans after the Liverpool defender decided to pull out of their up and coming qualifiers because of an injury. 

Left-back Robertson started Liverpool's win against Manchester City over the weekend, but Scotland's official Twitter account posted the news that he, along with Liam Cooper, Ryan Fraser and Scott McTominay have opted to pull out of their Euro 2020 qualifiers. 

 

Scotland fans have been left seriously unimpressed with this news as they think it's just a coincidence that players are pulling out when the international fixtures are coming up.

The Scots are due to play Cyprus and Kazakhstan in two Euro 2020 qualifiers, but effectively they are dead rubbers because Steve Clarke's side can no longer qualify automatically.

It means that they will be waiting to take part in next years play-offs, which in effect, gives them a second chance to book their place at next summers European Championships.

But these up and coming games would have given Clarke a great chance to work with his squad so that they can build some confidence and momentum for those crucial games next year.  

However, Roberton's decision to pull out has not sat well with the Scottish fans, who can see him being fit and ready for when Liverpool take on Crystal Palace after the international break. 

Here is a selection of Scotland fans reacting to Robertson withdrawing from their up and coming qualifiers: 

