Liverpool's Andy Robertson has pulled out of Scotland's squad, and some fans are seriously unhappy

Andy Robertson is being ripped apart by some Scotland fans after the Liverpool defender decided to pull out of their up and coming qualifiers because of an injury.

Left-back Robertson started Liverpool's win against Manchester City over the weekend, but Scotland's official Twitter account posted the news that he, along with Liam Cooper, Ryan Fraser and Scott McTominay have opted to pull out of their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Scotland fans have been left seriously unimpressed with this news as they think it's just a coincidence that players are pulling out when the international fixtures are coming up.

The Scots are due to play Cyprus and Kazakhstan in two Euro 2020 qualifiers, but effectively they are dead rubbers because Steve Clarke's side can no longer qualify automatically.

It means that they will be waiting to take part in next years play-offs, which in effect, gives them a second chance to book their place at next summers European Championships.

But these up and coming games would have given Clarke a great chance to work with his squad so that they can build some confidence and momentum for those crucial games next year.

However, Roberton's decision to pull out has not sat well with the Scottish fans, who can see him being fit and ready for when Liverpool take on Crystal Palace after the international break.

Here is a selection of Scotland fans reacting to Robertson withdrawing from their up and coming qualifiers:

Hmmm, Robertson got toothache again? — Jim Newlands (@Jim_Newlands) November 12, 2019

Farce.



They just can't be bothered. — The Away Section (@TheAwaySection) November 12, 2019



Farce! — Bobby Blue Bayou (@ProfPlum3) November 12, 2019

Just call the game off — Calumwalker (@cwalkerffc) November 12, 2019

Time sfa envoked if a player is not injured and withdraws he cannot play in his. clubs next game. — Iain B McGregor (@greagsy) November 12, 2019

Embarrassing. — Willie McNab (@williemcnab) November 12, 2019

Haha yer captain canny be arsed — craig (@Craigd1873) November 12, 2019

Captain pulls out — Cameron McNab (@CammyMcNab) November 12, 2019

Robbo got a sore tooth again? — chrissy freeman (@freeman__5) November 12, 2019

What’s up with @andrewrobertso5 can’t be arsed? — Martin Bell (@jinkyjoiner) November 12, 2019