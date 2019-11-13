Sam McCallum responds after hearing Aston Villa and Leeds want him

Coventry City left back Sam McCallum has been linked with Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Coventry City defender Sam McCallum has told The Coventry Telegraph that he has been 'aware' of rumoured interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Leeds United.

McCallum, 19, started out in non-league with Heme Bay, before being picked up by Coventry City in 2018, where he has made great progress.

The left back has earned praise for the Sky Blues, and has already made 15 appearances this season, almost twice as many as last time.

A fleet-footed defender with real potential, it's no great surprise that McCallum's displays for Coventry are attracting major interest from rival clubs.

The Coventry Telegraph recently claimed that Leeds United are particularly keen on McCallum, whilst The Express and Star suggest that Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion are also interested.

Coventry may subsequently have to fend off interest in McCallum when the January transfer window opens, but the teenager is keeping his feet on the ground.

McCallum has admitted that he has 'been aware' of the interest, but boss Mark Robins has been making sure that he's focused solely on the League One side.

McCallum added that the speculation is 'flattering', and must mean that he's on the right path, but he just wants to impress for Coventry rather than think about moving on.

“I have been aware of it but the gaffer has been keeping my feet on the ground and keeping my head at Coventry,” said McCallum. “He just wants to keep my head down and progress at Coventry. It's flattering and shows I must be doing something right. It’s always nice to hear but I just want to do well for Coventry,” he added.