Ronald Koeman encourages reported Tottenham target Memphis Depay to consider 'bigger club'

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are reportedly ready to bid £50m to bring Lyon's Ligue 1 talisman Memphis Depay back to the Premier League.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Memphis Depay has been encouraged to give serious consideration to a move away from Lyon by his Holland manager Ronald Koeman, speaking to Goal.

Despite flopping after that ill-fated move to Manchester United in 2015, reports are rife that Depay could be on his way back to the Premier League for a second spell on English shores.

United might have a buy-back clause in the winger’s contract but it is Tottenham who have emerged as the most likely destination for a player who has let his football do the talking, for the most part at least, since making an inspired move across the channel almost three years ago for £16 million.

The Mirror claims that Spurs are ready to offer £50 million for Depay after scouting him in a number of Champions League group-stage games recently.

And while Spurs might not be the force they once were, sitting 14th in the table after a dismal start to the season, Koeman feels that his Holland side would only benefit from Depay being forced to raise his game after a second big-money move in his career.

“If he plays at a bigger club, that will be better for us,” said the former Everton boss ahead of the final Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"You always hope that every player plays for the biggest clubs that actually compete for the big prizes.

"I think he's the kind of player that should play at a club like that. If that's in the Premier League or at any other big club, that would be great for him.”

Depay has scored a staggering 11 goals in 14 games for Lyon this season and has grown into a talisman-like presence for his national team to boot, finding the net six times in seven matches for Holland in 2019 alone.

A move to Manchester United perhaps came too early but Depay is a far more consistent, mature performer these days.