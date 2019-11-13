Robbie Brady praises unfazed Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott is hoping to make his Republic of Ireland debut on Thursday.

Robbie Brady has admitted that he has been seriously impressed with Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott as he pointed towards his 'big' frame for a 17-year-old.

Spurs striker Parrott has been called up to Republic of Ireland's senior squad where he will play alongside Burnley's £13 million man Robbie Brady [BBC Sport], who stated that he will make the youngster 'feel at home'.

Parrott's rise in the game is continuing as he will be hoping to make a name for himself on Thursday when Mick McCarthy is set to give him his first international cap when the Irish take on New Zealand in a friendly match.

Ahead of Parrott's potential international debut, Brady shared how he is settling into his new environment, as he thinks he doesn't look out of place at all.

"No one pushes on as quick as he has without going in and doing things right," Brady told The Irish Times. "He seems to have got his head down and trained well; he is pushing on great.

"It’s great for him, he seems to have the backing of [Tottenham manager Mauricio] Pochettino to play in those games with Tottenham in pre-season, at such a young age. I watched a couple of the games and he didn’t look out of place. At such a young age, he’s a credit to himself.

"He’s a confident young lad; he didn’t train like he was nervous yesterday. It didn’t seem to faze him at all. It’s a great boost if there are people like him coming in and around; he’s clever, he’s got an eye for a pass, an eye for a goal, a big frame. Hopefully, he can contribute something this week

Brady added on Sky Sports News (12/11/2019): "The physicality, the size of him for a 17-year-old, he's a big lad. But he's come in with a smile on his face and it's exciting times now. We will try to help him feel at home, but he seems to be settling in quite quick and good, so it's quite good to have him in."

Spurs are in need of some fresh life and someone like Parrott could be used to add bring some much-needed new life into the team.

Whilst he will find it tough earning first-team minutes on a regular basis, he can still play his part from the bench as Spurs struggle in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

But there's no doubt that he is a player for the future and someone like Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to develop him into a top talent.