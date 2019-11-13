Rival fans are not accepting the news about Liverpool's Mo Salah

Mo Salah scored for Liverpool over the weekend as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Some rival fans have predicted that Mo Salah will 'miraculously' become fit and available for Liverpool in two weeks time after he pulled out of Egypt's up and coming international fixtures.

As posted by Sky Sports official Twitter account, Liverpool forward Salah has been ruled out of Egypt's matches against Kenya and Comoros because of an ankle injury.

It is fair to say that rival supporters aren't simply buying what is being said because they think he will be fine when Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace on November 23.

Salah isn't the first Liverpool player to drop out of international fixtures, with Andy Robertson also ruling himself out of Scotland's up and coming games.

Over the weekend, both players did help Liverpool beat Premier League title rivals Manchester City at Anfield, with Robertson providing Salah with a wonderful assist for his headed goal.

Whilst Salah is getting stick by rival fans for pulling out of Egypt's international matches, it must be mentioned that he did injure his ankle against Leicester City earlier on in the season.

Even though he has played matches since then, it does seem as though he is still carrying something, and whilst Liverpool fans are hoping there's nothing wrong, rival supporters think he will be fine by the time the Premier League returns to action.

Here is a selection of rival fans reacting to Salah being ruled out of Egypt duty:

Every Liverpool player gets injured somehow now — thfc (@kaneeee10) November 12, 2019

Kind of ankle injury that will be miraculously cured in two weeks — bitch I'm on strike (@dannydarkspace_) November 12, 2019

Bet he’s magically back for Liverpool’s next game though. — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) November 12, 2019

Miraculously recovering for Liverpools next match — John Nisbet (@JohnMCFCNisbet) November 12, 2019

Yeh yeh he will be Fine for Liverpools next game, watch — Paul Reilly (@PauloHill16) November 12, 2019

Amazing how many Liverpool players pick up injuries at the time of international breaks — David Jenkinson (@bowlerjenks) November 12, 2019

How strange,international’s coming up again — Philip shaw (@Philips48821272) November 12, 2019