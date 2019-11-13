Why did Ricky Gervais say he’d never present the Golden Globes again? He’s confirmed for 2020!

The 2020 Golden Globes have found their host!

Ricky Gervais is undoubtedly a marmite character, you either love him or you hate him.

The Golden Globe organisers are clearly in the former of those two camps as they have confirmed that the divisive British comedian will be hosting the 2020 awards.

The announcement comes as quite the surprise as Gervais said after he hosted the awards for a fourth time in 2016, that he'd never present them again.

But why was he against hosting them again and what changed his mind this time around?

Ricky Gervais to present the 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais confirmed that he would be hosting the 2020 Golden Globes in a statement released on November 12th, 2019.

His statement is quoted in The Guardian and reveals that the Golden Globe organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

Gervais is well known for his scathing comedic attacks on actors, directors, producers and films alike which will no doubt have attending stars nervous.

Why did Ricky Gervais say he'd never do it again?

The announcement that Ricky Gervais would be back to host the Golden Globes for a fifth time certainly came as a surprise after he vowed never to present the awards ceremony again.

In ABC Australia, Ricky Gervais is quoted saying in 2018 that hosting the ceremony again would be "the end of [his] career."

It's clear to see where Gervais is coming from in this quote as he's been a comedian and an actor who has never really rested on his laurels.

A brilliant example of this is The Office. While the US version of The Office went on for nine seasons, his original UK version only has two series.

It's understandable, therefore, why he'd be against hosting the Golden Globes again as he doesn't want the annual awards ceremony to be the only thing he's known for.

When are the 2020 Golden Globes?

2020's film awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes which are scheduled to take place on January 5th, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton in California.

Ricky Gervais will be hosting the awards, which will be aired live in America on NBC, for the fifth and supposedly final time.