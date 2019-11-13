Reports state how Jordan Henderson reacted to Gomez-Sterling scrap

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson played a key role in Gareth Southgate's decision on Raheem Sterling.

The bust-up between Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling is dominating the headlines, and it seems that Liverpool ace Jordan Henderson has had a big part to play in resolving matters.

Liverpool hosted Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Reds coming out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

That gives Liverpool a nine-point lead over last season's champions as they already appear to be edging towards the title, and tempers were unsurprisingly frayed towards the end of Sunday's clash.

Liverpool defender Gomez and City winger Sterling had a little push and a shove, which many thought would be the end of the matter – but they clashed again at England training on Monday as domestic issues seeped into the international setup.

Sterling has been told he isn't going to play for England against Montenegro on Thursday, and details are now emerging about how Henderson reacted to the situation, and his involvement in trying to resolve the matter.

Firstly, The Independent claim that Henderson was part of a four-man leadership committee that unanimously backed Gareth Southgate's decision to punish Sterling, with Fabian Delph, Harry Maguire and Harry Kane also involved.

Additionally, the Daily Mail claim that Henderson spoke to the pair on the phone to try and play peacemaker, given that he has played with both players for England and Liverpool over the years.

Henderson is a leader for club and country, and stepped up to try and calm matters down, but clearly felt that Sterling had overstepped the mark, with Liverpool fans no doubt loving his leadership abilities.