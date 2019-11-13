Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Reports: Klopp personally praised Napoli ace Piotr Zielinski

Olly Dawes
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli's Piotr Zielinski for years now.

Piotr Zielinski of Napoli during the Serie A match Napoli v Genoa at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on November 9, 2019

According to La Repubblica, as relayed by Arena Napoli, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp personally praised Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski after his display against the Reds.

Liverpool travelled to Naples in the Champions League in September, and fell to a 2-0 defeat as Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente found the net.

It wasn't exactly the best night for Liverpool as they came unstuck at the Stadio San Paolo, but boss Klopp seemingly saw something he did like.

 

It's believed that Klopp got in touch with Napoli ace Zielinski to personally praise him for his performance in the game, having made a real impression as a 66th minute substitute.

What's interesting is that Liverpool may now have a window of opportunity, because Zielinski has allegedly halted negotiations about a new contract.

Zielinski is aware of Liverpool's long-standing interest, and may well be waiting to see whether they offer him a Premier League move before committing to Napoli.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Klopp wanted Zielinski at Liverpool in 2016, offering £11.7million to sign him from Udinese; the Italian side rejected their bid, but accepted Napoli's identical offer (BBC).

The Pole, 25, hit seven goals and two assists last season, and with Klopp still impressed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Liverpool make another move in 2020.

Piotr Zielinski of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between AS Roma and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico on November 2, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch