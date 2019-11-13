Reports: Klopp personally praised Napoli ace Piotr Zielinski

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli's Piotr Zielinski for years now.

According to La Repubblica, as relayed by Arena Napoli, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp personally praised Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski after his display against the Reds.

Liverpool travelled to Naples in the Champions League in September, and fell to a 2-0 defeat as Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente found the net.

It wasn't exactly the best night for Liverpool as they came unstuck at the Stadio San Paolo, but boss Klopp seemingly saw something he did like.

It's believed that Klopp got in touch with Napoli ace Zielinski to personally praise him for his performance in the game, having made a real impression as a 66th minute substitute.

What's interesting is that Liverpool may now have a window of opportunity, because Zielinski has allegedly halted negotiations about a new contract.

Zielinski is aware of Liverpool's long-standing interest, and may well be waiting to see whether they offer him a Premier League move before committing to Napoli.

Klopp wanted Zielinski at Liverpool in 2016, offering £11.7million to sign him from Udinese; the Italian side rejected their bid, but accepted Napoli's identical offer (BBC).

The Pole, 25, hit seven goals and two assists last season, and with Klopp still impressed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Liverpool make another move in 2020.