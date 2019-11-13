Reported Tottenham Hotspur will only leave for Champions League football

Tottenham Hotspur's start to the season suggests that they could struggle to qualify for the Champions League again next term.

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of landing Steven Bergwijn may be over, if the Daily Star is correct in suggesting that he will only leave for a Champions League club.

Sky Sports suggested in the summer that Tottenham were leading the way for the £35 million-rated winger, as they looked to snap him up from PSV.

No move materialised then though, and Spurs could be forced to regret that decision if they still want the attacker.

Bergwijn is said to want Champions League football on offer if he is to leave PSV, and Tottenham may not be able to give him that for much longer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s poor start in the Premier League has left them trailing the top four by a considerable distance, with their task of making it back into the Champions League qualification places now looking hugely difficult.

Spurs’s best route back into the Champions League may actually be by winning the competition itself, but they have shown very few signs that they have the ability to compete with the best teams in Europe again.

Bergwijn’s desire for Champions League football could mean that he no longer sees Tottenham as a viable option.

And, given his obvious talents, Spurs may now be regretting not making a move in the summer.