Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham United board won't back Manuel Pellegrini with big money in January

John Verrall
Manager Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United reaction during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium on October 26, 2019 in London, United...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have disappointed in recent weeks, with their form worryingly poor.

Pablo Fornals (L) of West Ham United speaks with Manuel Pellegrini prior to training at Rush Green on August 29, 2019 in Romford, England.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham United’s board won’t back Manuel Pellegrini with a big budget in January.

West Ham have been in poor form this season, despite making a good start to the campaign.

The Hammers have failed to win any of their last seven matches, and have slipped down to 16th place in the Premier League table.

 

Pellegrini has now fallen under some pressure at the London Stadium, and it seems that he won’t be able to spend his way out of trouble.

West Ham have actually backed Pellegrini with some sizeable funds during his time at the club, but they won’t do so again in January.

The Hammers board reportedly have some concerns about some of Pellegrini’s summer buys, and they want to see him get the best out of his current squad.

Manuel Pellegrini the manager

West Ham have some tough games coming up, so their results could get worse before they get better.

The Hammers take on Tottenham after the international break, and then have matches against Chelsea, Wolves and Arsenal to come.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch