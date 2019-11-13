Report: West Ham United board won't back Manuel Pellegrini with big money in January

West Ham United have disappointed in recent weeks, with their form worryingly poor.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham United’s board won’t back Manuel Pellegrini with a big budget in January.

West Ham have been in poor form this season, despite making a good start to the campaign.

The Hammers have failed to win any of their last seven matches, and have slipped down to 16th place in the Premier League table.

Pellegrini has now fallen under some pressure at the London Stadium, and it seems that he won’t be able to spend his way out of trouble.

West Ham have actually backed Pellegrini with some sizeable funds during his time at the club, but they won’t do so again in January.

The Hammers board reportedly have some concerns about some of Pellegrini’s summer buys, and they want to see him get the best out of his current squad.

West Ham have some tough games coming up, so their results could get worse before they get better.

The Hammers take on Tottenham after the international break, and then have matches against Chelsea, Wolves and Arsenal to come.