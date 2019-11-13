Quick links

Report: Tottenham eyeing deal for Leipzig contract rebel Dayot Upamecano

Danny Owen
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November...
Dayot Upamecano could reportedly swap Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig for Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League strugglers Spurs.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig powerhouse Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window, according to BleacherReport, despite the £50 million price tag on his head.

With both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld out of contract at the end of the season, Spurs cannot afford to put a revolution on the back-burner any longer. Particularly with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier doing little in recent weeks to suggest that they are ready to step into the void and lead Tottenham through this transitional period.

 

Upamecano, a France U21 international, appears to have everything a young defender needs to go right to the very top of the game; pace, power, excellent reading of the game and strength in the air. That is why Leipzig are demanding £50 million for his signature – a fee that would require Tottenham to make him their most expensive ever defender.

The former Salzburg starlet has been a target for North London rivals Arsenal for a while now with The Gunners seeing a bid of £50 million rejected over the summer.

Mario Goetze of Borussia Dormtund and Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on January 19,...

Leipzig may be forced to backtrack and accept a similar fee now, however, with Upamecano refusing to extend a contract which is due to expire in 2021 (Bild). BleacherReport adds that Arsenal are still interested.

His price tag will rise by over £20 million at the end of the season, strangely enough, when a £70 million release clause comes into effect.

No wonder Tottenham are interested in getting a deal done as early as possible.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig (L) and Sardar Azmoun of FC Zenit Saint Petersburg vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group G match between FC Zenit St. Petersburg and RB...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

