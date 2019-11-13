Quick links

Report: Tottenham duo Foyth and Lo Celso expected to start for Argentina

Tottenham will just be hoping both come through unscathed.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso are both expected to start for Argentina in their upcoming international fixtures, according to reports in their homeland.

Argentine outlet El Intransigente report the duo should both be included in the XI when the team face Brazil in Friday's friendly.

 

Foyth is in line to start at right-back as he did in the October internationals.

Lo Celso is expected to start as part of a three man midfield along with Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo de Paul.

Argentina then face Uruguay in a friendly on Monday, although it is not clear if Argentina plan to rotate the side for that one.

Tottenham will be hoping they do, especially in the case of Lo Celso.

The midfielder suffered an injury on international duty in September which resulted in him missing weeks of action.

He has only just returned, recently scoring his first goal for the club last week against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

It is important Spurs manage to get both players back in good shape ahead of their next set of Premier League fixtures, beginning with an away game at rivals West Ham.

