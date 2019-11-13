Quick links

Report: Steve Cotterill could return to management with Hearts, around 18 months after leaving Birmingham City

Another former Birmingham City coach is also on one bookie's list of Hearts contenders.

Steve Cotterill could be set for a return to management with Hearts - around 18 months after his last job at Birmingham City ended.

According to The Scottish Sun, Cotterill has jumped into serious contention to become the new Hearts boss and is likely to be interviewed.

 

The 55-year-old only spent half a season as Birmingham boss - having initially assisted Harry Redknapp at St Andrew's - and enjoyed little success, winning around a quarter of his games in charge.

But he has posted success elsewhere, notably at Cheltenham Town, Notts County and Bristol City, with whom he won promotions.

Another former Birmingham coach, Steve Watson, is currently 40/1 with one bookmaker to succeed Craig Levein at Hearts, with Cotterill 6/1.

But the Hearts caretaker boss, Austin MacPhee, is leading the betting, ahead of Neil Warnock, John Robertson and Cotterill.

Birmingham fans - would Cotterill do a good job for Hearts?

