Report shares Leicester's January plans for Kelechi Iheanacho

Danny Owen
£25m striker Kelechi Iheanacho has not played a second of Premier League football so far this season for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Leicester City are expected to send Kelechi Iheanacho out on loan during the January transfer window, according to BleacherReport.

It feels a long time now since Iheanacho looked like one of the most promising young strikers in Europe. In fact, after scoring in Manchester City’s 3-0 win against Hull on Boxing Day 2016, the Nigerian wonderkid boasted the best goals-per-game ratio in Premier League history.

Three years on, however, Iheanacho has gone from superstar-to-be to forgotten man.

 

A move to Leicester in 2017 was supposed to give him the chance to play regular top-flight football and fulfil his vast potential. The Foxes certainly expected a lot from him, having invested £25 million to bring Iheanacho to the King Power Stadium (BBC).

But the 23-year-old has looked a shadow of the relentless goal-poacher who shot to fame at Manchester City. Iheanacho hasn’t even made a single Premier League appearance under Brendan Rodgers this season with his only game-time coming in the EFL Cup.

As a result, BleacherReport believes that Iheanacho will be allowed to leave on loan in the winter with Leicester looking to bring in a new striker in his place, believed to be Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos.

Iheanacho still has plenty of time on his side and it is too soon to write him off yet and maybe a short-term move elsewhere could be exactly what he needs to get his golden touch back.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

