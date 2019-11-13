Quick links

Report: Rodgers plans Rangers raid with Leicester eyeing Alfredo Morelos

Danny Owen
Alfredo Morelos can't stop scoring for Steven Gerrard's Rangers but could he get his dream Premier League move with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City?

Leicester City have renewed their interest in Alfredo Morelos after the Rangers striker’s staggering start to the season, according to BleacherReport.

The Colombian international was on target yet again in Sunday’s 2-0 win away at Livingston just three days after his stunning volley put Porto to the sword at Ibrox, meaning Morelos now has 22 goals in 26 games in all competitions.

Even more impressive, you could argue, is his disciplinary record. The former HJK Helsinki star was famously sent off five times in 2018/19 with a needless red card against Celtic in the spring putting off many a Leicester fan when they were linked earlier in the year.

But Morelos appears to have settled down and focused on finding the back of the net rather than swinging his limbs wildly at unsuspecting opponents. He hasn’t had one early bath all season.

 

And with Leicester lacking real depth in the centre-forward position behind the evergreen Jamie Vardy, it is no surprise that The Foxes have renewed their interest, according to BleacherReport.

Brendan Rodgers will know how good he is too, having spent almost two years at Celtic while Morelos was making a name for himself at Rangers.

The South American’s all-action style should suit his Leicester side perfectly though Morelos won’t come cheap with Rangers desperate to keep hold of their talisman ahead of the most exciting title challenge in years.

Sky Sports claimed earlier in the year that he would cost at least £20 million.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

