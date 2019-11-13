Report offers update about Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham future

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is under increasing pressure.

According to The Telegraph, there are now fears at Tottenham Hotspur that Mauricio Pochettino will not be able to turn the club's results around.

Pochettino has been a sensational manager for more than five years with Spurs, turning the club from Europa League also-rans to genuine Premier League contenders, top four regulars and even a Champions League finalist earlier this year.

However, this season really isn't going well for Pochettino, as Spurs have won just three Premier League games this term, and sit closer to the bottom three than the top four.

Disappointing results include a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle United, a Carabao Cup exit to Colchester United and a 7-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich, and it's hard to see how this situation will change any time soon.

It's now claimed that Spurs have fears that Pochettino won't be able to turn the ship around, and the trip to West Ham United after the international break is being billed as 'make or break'.

There are problems for Daniel Levy though; a £12.5million deal needed to sack Pochettino, which he would understandably rather not pay, and knowing that there isn't an obvious caretaker or interim replacement at the club.

It is though noted that it may heighten the chances of going for Jose Mourinho or Massimiliano Allegri, whilst three other potential targets – Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Gareth Southgate – are other candidates, but only for next summer.

The season does have a striking resemblance to Pochettino's final season at Espanyol, where he had taken the club so far but then won just two games in 13 league outings before being sacked – and there's a danger he may be on his way out sooner rather than later if new reports are to be believed.