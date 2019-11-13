Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report offers update about Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham future

Olly Dawes
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is under increasing pressure.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

According to The Telegraph, there are now fears at Tottenham Hotspur that Mauricio Pochettino will not be able to turn the club's results around.

Pochettino has been a sensational manager for more than five years with Spurs, turning the club from Europa League also-rans to genuine Premier League contenders, top four regulars and even a Champions League finalist earlier this year.

However, this season really isn't going well for Pochettino, as Spurs have won just three Premier League games this term, and sit closer to the bottom three than the top four.

 

Disappointing results include a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle United, a Carabao Cup exit to Colchester United and a 7-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich, and it's hard to see how this situation will change any time soon.

It's now claimed that Spurs have fears that Pochettino won't be able to turn the ship around, and the trip to West Ham United after the international break is being billed as 'make or break'.

There are problems for Daniel Levy though; a £12.5million deal needed to sack Pochettino, which he would understandably rather not pay, and knowing that there isn't an obvious caretaker or interim replacement at the club.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax at at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 30, 2019...

It is though noted that it may heighten the chances of going for Jose Mourinho or Massimiliano Allegri, whilst three other potential targets – Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Gareth Southgate – are other candidates, but only for next summer.

The season does have a striking resemblance to Pochettino's final season at Espanyol, where he had taken the club so far but then won just two games in 13 league outings before being sacked – and there's a danger he may be on his way out sooner rather than later if new reports are to be believed.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 06,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch