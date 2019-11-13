Quick links

Report: Moise Kean could leave Everton in January with Raiola holding Milan talks

Danny Owen
A dejected Marco Silva the head coach
Serie A strugglers AC Milan wanted to sign Kean when he was still at Juventus and his struggles in the Premier League with Everton mean a move is back on.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Super-agent Mino Raiola is far from happy with how things are going for Moise Kean at Everton and, according to Calciomercato, a return to Serie A could be on the cards with AC Milan as early as the January transfer window.

The Toffees were hoping that they had finally found Romelu Lukaku’s successor when Italian sensation Kean arrived at Goodison Park in a £27 million deal over the summer. He exploded onto the scene for Juventus last season, netting a couple of crucial efforts en route to another Serie A title while becoming the youngest goalscorer for the Italian national team since 1958 in the spring.

 

But Kean is yet to get off the mark in 11 games for Everton and missed the 2-1 win away at Southampton altogether after being late for a team meeting. This is not the first time in his young career that Kean has been disciplined for poor timekeeping.

And Raiola, the motormouth agent who is never afraid to stick his oar in and defend his client to the death, has reportedly been in touch with Milan chiefs Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban about potentially bringing Kean to the San Siro.

Mino Raiola attorney Event International Award Football Leader 2018, location Hotel Royal Continetal in Naples, May 28,2018

The struggling Rossoneri are crying out for a new number nine with Krzysztof Piatek’s goals drying up. Even 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović has been linked with a return.

Calciomercato reports that Milan were keen on Kean before he signed for Everton and they believe that the interest is ‘strong’ again.

The question is whether Everton would be willing to cash in on one of Europe’s most exciting strikers after just a few months on Merseyside.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on October 5, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

