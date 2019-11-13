Report: Moise Kean could leave Everton in January with Raiola holding Milan talks

Serie A strugglers AC Milan wanted to sign Kean when he was still at Juventus and his struggles in the Premier League with Everton mean a move is back on.

Super-agent Mino Raiola is far from happy with how things are going for Moise Kean at Everton and, according to Calciomercato, a return to Serie A could be on the cards with AC Milan as early as the January transfer window.

The Toffees were hoping that they had finally found Romelu Lukaku’s successor when Italian sensation Kean arrived at Goodison Park in a £27 million deal over the summer. He exploded onto the scene for Juventus last season, netting a couple of crucial efforts en route to another Serie A title while becoming the youngest goalscorer for the Italian national team since 1958 in the spring.

But Kean is yet to get off the mark in 11 games for Everton and missed the 2-1 win away at Southampton altogether after being late for a team meeting. This is not the first time in his young career that Kean has been disciplined for poor timekeeping.

And Raiola, the motormouth agent who is never afraid to stick his oar in and defend his client to the death, has reportedly been in touch with Milan chiefs Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban about potentially bringing Kean to the San Siro.

The struggling Rossoneri are crying out for a new number nine with Krzysztof Piatek’s goals drying up. Even 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović has been linked with a return.

Calciomercato reports that Milan were keen on Kean before he signed for Everton and they believe that the interest is ‘strong’ again.

The question is whether Everton would be willing to cash in on one of Europe’s most exciting strikers after just a few months on Merseyside.