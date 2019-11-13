Report: Mbwana Samatta denies Newcastle, West Ham rumour at airport

Olly Dawes
Ally Mbwana Samatta of KRC Genk during the UEFA Champions League match between Genk v Liverpool at the Cristal Arena on October 23, 2019 in Genk Belgium
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United and West Ham United reportedly want Mbwana Samatta.

Ally Mbwana Samatta of KRC Genk during the UEFA Champions League match between Genk v Liverpool at the Cristal Arena on October 23, 2019 in Genk Belgium

According to Mwana Spoti in Tanzania, Genk striker Mbwana Samatta has denied any knowledge of interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Samatta, 26, smashed 32 goals in 51 games for Genk last season to help them win the Belgian title last season, and he's been in great form this term too.

The striker – formerly of TP Mazembe in DR Congo – has been in great form this season too, scoring eight times in 19 appearances.

 

After scoring at Anfield against Liverpool last week, Samatta unsurprisingly attracted major attention, and two Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in signing him.

BBC Sport claim that both Newcastle United and West Ham United are keen to sign Samatta in January, with the two sides seeking another goalscorer.

However, it's now claimed that when Samatta arrived into Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam for international duty with Tanzania, he denied any knowledge of the interest.

Ally Samatta of Genk and Peter Croonen, chairman of Genk, during the Jupiler Pro League play-off 1 match (day 10) between Krc Genk and Standard de Liege at Luminus Arena on May 19, 2019 in...

Samatta claimed his representatives hadn't told him anything about a move to England, so he's seemingly not paying too much attention to the speculation just yet.

If he continues to score though, Samatta will be attracting interest not only from those two clubs, but possibly even more sides in the Premier League.

KRC Genk's Mbwana Samatta celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 5, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch