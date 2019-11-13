Report: Matty Longstaff eager to sign new Newcastle United contract

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has just months remaining on his current deal.

According to the Shields Gazette, Matty Longstaff wants to sign a new contract at Newcastle United, but no breakthrough has been made in talks yet.

The Telegraph claimed that Newcastle had managed to tie down Longstaff, but it seems those reports may have come too early, according to the local press.

Longstaff burst on to the scene at Newcastle earlier this year, when he smashed home the winner against Manchester United on debut.

There is now great excitement about the 19-year-old’s future at St. James’ Park.

But if Newcastle don’t sort out his contractual situation sooner rather than later, then they may never see the best of Longstaff.

The teenager has just months remaining on his current deal on Tyneside, which is a concern for Newcastle.

Longstaff is said to be keen to stay with the Magpies, which should offer the side confidence that a deal can be done.

However, the longer the wait goes for Longstaff to pen a new deal, the bigger risk Newcastle are taking.

Before this season Longstaff was not very well known outside of Newcastle, and even Bruce admitted in pre-season that he didn't know of the central midfielder.

“I didn't know anything about him until four weeks ago, to be honest,” Bruce said to the Northern Echo.

“I saw this bright red face running around China - I thought it was going to burst! I thought, 'is he alright?' He's the way I went when you're red like that in the heat!

However, his profile has risen significantly after his strike in the Premier League, so he could attract interest and clubs from abroad will be able to speak to him soon.