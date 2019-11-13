Quick links

West Ham United

Manchester United

Premier League

Report claims West Ham want Manchester United's Nemanja Matic

Olly Dawes
Mark Noble of West Ham United battles for possession with Nemanja Matic of Manchester United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been surprisingly linked with Nemanja Matic.

Nemanja Matic of Man Utd gestures during the UEFA Europa League group L match between Manchester United and FK Astana at Old Trafford on September 19, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

According to 90Min, West Ham United are a January option for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic as he considers leaving in January.

The Hammers are in dire form right now, and boss Manuel Pellegrini really needs to turn things around after picking up just two points in the last six games.

One of the issues for Pellegrini is that his midfield has really struggled lately, with Declan Rice and Mark Noble both suffering a loss of form – and that may spark a January move.

 

It's claimed that West Ham are interested in signing Manchester United's Matic, as he's considering a January exit having become something of a misfit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Serbian hasn't played a Premier League game since the 2-0 defeat at West Ham in September, and could decide to move on when the January transfer window opens.

With Jack Wilshere injury prone, Pablo Fornals struggling and Carlos Sanchez unwanted, Matic could have more chance at first-team football with the Hammers, but this would still be a bizarre move from West Ham if true.

Mark Noble of West Ham United battles for possession with Nemanja Matic of Manchester United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium...

They need to get away from signing overpaid veterans, and signing 31-year-old Matic – who earns £120,000-a-week at Old Trafford (Spotrac) – would be a return to that policy.

Matic is past his best now, and West Ham need to be looking to the future, so for now, we're doubting that the former Chelsea ace will be East London-bound, even if he does still love the capital.

West Ham United's Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini (L) and Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gesture during the English Premier League football match between West...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch