Report claims West Ham want Manchester United's Nemanja Matic

West Ham United have been surprisingly linked with Nemanja Matic.

According to 90Min, West Ham United are a January option for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic as he considers leaving in January.

The Hammers are in dire form right now, and boss Manuel Pellegrini really needs to turn things around after picking up just two points in the last six games.

One of the issues for Pellegrini is that his midfield has really struggled lately, with Declan Rice and Mark Noble both suffering a loss of form – and that may spark a January move.

It's claimed that West Ham are interested in signing Manchester United's Matic, as he's considering a January exit having become something of a misfit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Serbian hasn't played a Premier League game since the 2-0 defeat at West Ham in September, and could decide to move on when the January transfer window opens.

With Jack Wilshere injury prone, Pablo Fornals struggling and Carlos Sanchez unwanted, Matic could have more chance at first-team football with the Hammers, but this would still be a bizarre move from West Ham if true.

They need to get away from signing overpaid veterans, and signing 31-year-old Matic – who earns £120,000-a-week at Old Trafford (Spotrac) – would be a return to that policy.

Matic is past his best now, and West Ham need to be looking to the future, so for now, we're doubting that the former Chelsea ace will be East London-bound, even if he does still love the capital.