Report: Chelsea fear Tottenham Hotspur move for Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is heading out of contract, and Tottenham Hotspur could be in the market for a central defender.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are fearful that Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

Rudiger has just over 18 months left on his contract at Chelsea, which leaves the Blues vulnerable to losing him at the end of the campaign.

With Tottenham likely to be in the market in the centre-back in the summer, there are some fears at Stamford Bridge that Rudiger could be on Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s radar.

As a result Chelsea are planning to offer Rudiger new terms to sort his future at the club out.

Rudiger has struggled for game time this season due to injury, but the £29 million signing's (BBC Sport) form over past campaigns has convinced Frank Lampard that he is worth keeping.

If Tottenham were to move for Rudiger they may find that Chelsea would be unwilling to deal with them, due to the rivalry between the two clubs.

But Spurs are almost certain to need some defensive reinforcements soon.

Tottenham could lose Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in the summer, as the pair are entering the final stages of their contracts, and they will be very difficult to replace.