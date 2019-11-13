Report boosts Wolves' hopes of signing Mendes client Tobias Eisenhuth

Tobias Eisenhuth of Energie Cottbus has a growing reputation in Germany with Wolverhampton Wanderers keen to give him a Premier League chance?

Wolverhampton Wanderers target Tobias Eisenhuth has a release-clause in his contract at Energie Cottbus, according to RBB, though the young midfielder is dreaming of a move to Barcelona rather than the Black Country.

Since being taken over and transformed by Chinese billionaires Fosun in Year Zero (or 2016, as it’s better known), Wolves have gone from a mid-table Championship outfit to the ‘best of the rest’ in the Premier League thanks in part to their connection with super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Helder Costa, Ruben Vinagre, Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio all arrived at Molineux as Mendes clients. And according to reports in Germany, another could be on his way within a matter of weeks.

Liga Drei reported in October that Wolves had shown an interest in Energie Cottbus enforcer Eisenhuth after his impressive performance in a DFB Pokal clash against a star-studded Bayern Munich side.

Eisenhuth has since been called up for the Germany U20s for the first time ahead of a mini-tournament in Northern Ireland this month with the youngster’s reputation on the rise. And, according to RBB, he has a release-clause in his contract which means Cottbus would be powerless to prevent him from leaving if Wolves decide to trigger it.

"My dream is to play for Barcelona, ​​even if it's unrealistic," says Eisenhuth. "But I hope to play as high as possible and if it's just the second division (of German football), that's not a problem either.”

With Wolves interested in adding him to their growing collection of Jorge Mendes clients, Eisenhuth can probably aim a little higher than the 2.Bundesliga.