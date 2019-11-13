Report: Arsenal still want Juventus talent Merih Demiral despite £34m price

Arsenal are reportedly pressing ahead with a move for Merih Demiral.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are demanding at least €40million (£34million) for defender Merih Demiral – and that hasn't deterred Arsenal from pursuing him.

Juve only signed Demiral over the summer, as they had seen him impress with fellow Serie A side Sassuolo last season, and decided to take a punt on him.

The 21-year-old had been something of a nomad in the early stages of his career, turning out for Alcanenense, Sporting B, Alanyaspor and Sassuolo, never making more than 30 appearances for any side.

Despite being touted for a huge future, Demiral has played just one game for Juventus, struggling for playing time behind fellow summer signing Matthijs de Ligt.

Juventus may now be willing to sell Demiral, but would want at least £34million for him and wouldn't entertain anything less, despite only paying €18million (£15million) for him a few months ago.

That price tag has allegedly put AC Milan off making a move, but it allegedly hasn't had the same impact on Arsenal or Atletico Madrid, with both teams remaining in the hunt for the Turkish international's signature.

Arsenal did sign David Luiz in August, but both he and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are rash, rather than calming veteran influences, and the Gunners may be seeking another young centre back to eventually partner William Saliba.

Demiral fits the bill, as a big, strong and uncompromising centre back, but splashing big money on such a nomadic youngster may be seen as a real gamble, even if he did show quality with Sassuolo last term.