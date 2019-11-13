Rangers' Ross Wilson makes Alfredo Morelos suggestion

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have questions to answer about Alfredo Morelos's, but their new Sporting Director hints he's going nowhere.

Ross Wilson has revealed to a press conference that Rangers are not under pressure to sell its best players in January.

Alfredo Morelos has been in scintillating form for the Gers so far this season, netting 22 goals across all competitions.

With January only around the corner, it's expected that Rangers will have a fight on their hands to keep the red-hot Colombian marksman at Ibrox.

But Wilson, appointed as the club's Sporting Director last month, has spoken for the first time since taking the role and claims that the club won't be forced to sell any of its biggest names.

He said to a presser: "We understand like every other club there comes a moment players have to move on...for a variety of reasons, we’ll be no different...that’s certainly not on the horizon in January."

This is very reassuring for Rangers fans but time will tell whether Wilson is right.

It's been said that the club have to find £10 million investment before the end of the season after announcing losses of £11.3 million earlier this month.

It puts the club in a tricky position and if selling Morelos is a means in which to make ends meet then it wouldn't be a major surprise if a sale is sanctioned.