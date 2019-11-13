Quick links

Rangers

Rangers fans hate the thought of Glen Kamara leaving this January

John McGinley
Glen Kamara midfielder of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between FC Porto and Rangers FC, at Dragao Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Ibrox midfielder has been in excellent form since signing for Rangers.

Rangers' Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara passes the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7,...

Some Rangers supporters hate the idea of Glen Kamara leaving the club in January, after a transfer report earlier this week.

The Scottish Sun claimed that the Gers were expecting significant offers for the player in the upcoming window and could make a move for Aberdeen Lewis Ferguson as a replacement.

Subscribe

The paper believe a number of scouts were in attendance watching the Rangers man play against Porto.

Kamara hasn't been at the club for a very long time, joining in January of this year from Dundee for a cut-price £50,000 fee (The Scottish Sun).

Since then he's been a revelation in Steven Gerrard's team, bringing great balance to the middle of the park.

He's already made 36 appearances for the club and there's no sign he won't continue to build that number significantly.

 

However, it could be tempting for the club to realise a big profit on the Finnish international. If Rangers are to progress on and off the pitch then they need to take a sensible view in the transfer market.

It could be a better long-term strategy to sell players at their peak value and reinvest in players at a level above the market they've been shopping in.

For some though, it's the short-term aims that are so important right now. There's a real feeling that Gerrard has built a team capable of trophy success.

With arch-rivals Celtic on the hunt for nine-in-a-row, that's needed.

Glen Kamara midfielder of Rangers FC (R) in action with Portos Brazilian midfielder Otavio (L) during the UEFA Europa League group G match between FC Porto and Rangers FC, at Dragao...

These fans hate the idea of Kamara going in any circumstance this January, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch