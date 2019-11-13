Rangers fans hate the thought of Glen Kamara leaving this January

The Ibrox midfielder has been in excellent form since signing for Rangers.

Some Rangers supporters hate the idea of Glen Kamara leaving the club in January, after a transfer report earlier this week.

The Scottish Sun claimed that the Gers were expecting significant offers for the player in the upcoming window and could make a move for Aberdeen Lewis Ferguson as a replacement.

Subscribe

The paper believe a number of scouts were in attendance watching the Rangers man play against Porto.

Kamara hasn't been at the club for a very long time, joining in January of this year from Dundee for a cut-price £50,000 fee (The Scottish Sun).

Since then he's been a revelation in Steven Gerrard's team, bringing great balance to the middle of the park.

He's already made 36 appearances for the club and there's no sign he won't continue to build that number significantly.

However, it could be tempting for the club to realise a big profit on the Finnish international. If Rangers are to progress on and off the pitch then they need to take a sensible view in the transfer market.

It could be a better long-term strategy to sell players at their peak value and reinvest in players at a level above the market they've been shopping in.

For some though, it's the short-term aims that are so important right now. There's a real feeling that Gerrard has built a team capable of trophy success.

With arch-rivals Celtic on the hunt for nine-in-a-row, that's needed.

These fans hate the idea of Kamara going in any circumstance this January, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts...

As with El Buf, we should not be looking to sell Glen Kamara in January imho. Squad continuity will be key this season and selling folk halfway through is not a good idea. Let's see how he does in Euros next year, too. — Ryan Gilbert (@RyanGilbert79) November 13, 2019

Let's face it, Rangers selling Glen Kamara and buying Lewis Ferguson is like drinking your da's vodka and replacing it with water — Jamie Roy (@jamieRoy86) November 12, 2019

The quoted figures for Kamara are fantastic, but wouldn't it make more sense to sell in the summer after he's played at the Euros? I know there is a hole in the finances, but surely Rangers let it roll until the Euros to try and maximise the profit. — Jamie (@jamiecurrie89) November 13, 2019

Rangers fans saying Lewis Ferguson is shite? He isn’t. Would I have him replace Glen Kamara ? No. Would I sell anyone in Jan that is starting? No. But that’s not to say Ferguson wouldn’t be a welcome addition in future. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) November 12, 2019

Agree mate ... just now not right time to sell kamara or anyone else ... got a title to win . Same with morelos ... and Europa league game s to play in too .... cash value for few players in team will increase in summer if season continues well... — Jdavid madden (@bluedaveM) November 13, 2019

A lot of Lewis ferguson chat floating around. Can we just keep kamara instead, please? Cheers. — Richie (@delinquentrich) November 12, 2019

Ideally I’d keep our midfield as it is, don’t want to sell anyone, not even Kamara, I’d rather we stick to what we have as it’s working, stopping 9 in a row is worth way more than what a team would currently pay for Kamara at this moment in time as he’s in and out the team — Ross (@rfcrossko) November 12, 2019

I'd take him, but if it's between him or Kamara I'd rather keep Kamara. https://t.co/1pvyWo1Lts — Robbie (@Miller_R21) November 11, 2019