Queens Park Rangers fans react as clash with Brentford moved for Sky Sports coverage

General view of Loftus Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on August 25, 2018 in London, England.
QPR were beaten at Loftus Road by their West London rivals in front of the cameras just a few weeks ago.

A general view of Loftus Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at Loftus Road on April 29, 2017 in London, England.

A number of Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the news that their trip to Brentford in the Championship on Saturday 11 January has been rescheduled.

Originally set for a 3pm kickoff, the clash between the two West London sides will now begin at the earlier time of 12:30pm after it was selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

It will be QPR’s final trip to Griffin Park before the Bees move to their new stadium, the R's adding that ticket information for the fixture will be released in due course (official QPR website).

 

The news did not go down particularly well with many of the Loftus Road faithful, who played out a televised clash against Brentford just a few weeks ago and were beaten 3-1 on their own turf.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

QPR currently sit 10th in the Championship table on 24 points - 7 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats - and up next for Mark Warburton's side is another local derby, this time with Fulham on Friday 22 November.

