Queens Park Rangers fans react as clash with Brentford moved for Sky Sports coverage

QPR were beaten at Loftus Road by their West London rivals in front of the cameras just a few weeks ago.

A number of Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the news that their trip to Brentford in the Championship on Saturday 11 January has been rescheduled.

Originally set for a 3pm kickoff, the clash between the two West London sides will now begin at the earlier time of 12:30pm after it was selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

It will be QPR’s final trip to Griffin Park before the Bees move to their new stadium, the R's adding that ticket information for the fixture will be released in due course (official QPR website).

The news did not go down particularly well with many of the Loftus Road faithful, who played out a televised clash against Brentford just a few weeks ago and were beaten 3-1 on their own turf.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Can't we just say 'No' for once? — James Smith (@SmudgeQPR) 12 November 2019

Another TV Horror show, shouldn't be allowed on Lunchtime TV — Keith Mitchell (@Rincewind_68) 12 November 2019

FFS the kiss of death. — Laurie O'Hara (@laurie_ohara) 12 November 2019

Oh for gods sake — Cole Cassius-Dyer (@CassiusDyer) 12 November 2019

Just jog on sky seriously!! — MikeyQPR (@mikey_qpr) 12 November 2019

Can’t think of a better way to start off a brand new year of dejavu for QPR — Kieran Finn (@KieranF1nn) 12 November 2019

FfS why — Declan Devine (@DMD_QPR) 12 November 2019

Why don’t they put games on Sky that doesn’t involve local rivals. Normally the kiss of death on getting a sell out — Paul Gaines (@Gainesy66) 12 November 2019

QPR currently sit 10th in the Championship table on 24 points - 7 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats - and up next for Mark Warburton's side is another local derby, this time with Fulham on Friday 22 November.