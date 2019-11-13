PSV's collapse opens the door for Donyell Malen's Arsenal return

Premier League underachievers Arsenal reportedly want to re-sign Donyell Malen from fallen Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven.

Donyell Malen cannot do it all by himself.

And with PSV Eindhoven’s season collapsing all around them, leaving under-fire head coach Mark Van Bommel vulnerable to the elements, the star striker must be wondering what the future holds with the January transfer window looming ominously on the horizon.

2019/20 is shaping up to be a breakthrough season for Malen. In 19 games, he’s scored 16 goals in all competitions – more than in the last two campaigns combined. There was even a five-goal haul against Vitesse Arnhem in September – a feat no one has managed in the Eredivisie since Bas Dost’s formative years at Heerenveen.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have been so impressed by his rapid rise that they are now looking to make a Paul Pogba-like move to bring him back to where it all began. The Gunners would potentially pay £50 million for a player they sold for £50,000 just two years ago.

With doubts surrounding the long-term futures of Alexandre Lacazette and new captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who have so far shown little interest in signing new contracts, links with Malen suggest that Arsenal see him as a potential line-leader for years to come.

So with the transfer window just weeks away, PSV’s dramatic fall from grace could hardly have come at a better time for Unai Emery and co.

No wins in their last six, 3-0, 4-0 and 4-1 losses against Utrecht, AZ and LASK Linz mean Ajax are running away with the title already while PSV face an uphill challenge to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.

That PSV’s horror run has coincided with Malen’s ill-timed ankle injury is no coincidence. While he is on the up, scoring goals for fun and establishing himself in the Dutch national team, it feels that his side are stuttering towards the end of their cycle.

January might be the perfect time to jump ship before Malen sinks along with PSV’s season.