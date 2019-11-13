The ultimate midnight release guide for Pokémon Sword and Shield

A midnight release guide for the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield that becomes available on November 15th.

Pokémon Sword and Shield comes out in a couple of days and fans are not happy about its cut Pokedex. This negativity could be cited as the reason the game's launch event in Tokyo was cancelled despite the official excuse given by the developers. However, away from all that controversy, people in North America and the United Kingdom will still be able to participate in midnight releases at select retailers to get a physical copy as soon as possible.

There are plenty of reasons fans are not currently enamoured with Pokémon Sword and Shield. Its graphics have been criticised, 478 Pokemon have been cut from the Pokedex and it's largely been regarded as a huge step backwards despite some peoples' efforts to spread positivity with #ThankYouGameFreak.

However, if you don't care about all of the above and are simply looking to purchase a physical copy at midnight, then you will want to keep reading to discover which stores are eligible.

POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD: Here's why Game Freak Lied is trending on Twitter

Pokémon Sword and Shield midnight release UK

Pokémon Sword and Shield comes out November 15th at midnight in the United Kingdom, but only a select few GAME stores are holding a midnight release.

You can find the list of midnight releases for Pokémon Sword and Shield at GAME below:

Aberystwyth

Banbury

Basingstoke

Bath Southgate

Belfast

Bognor Regis

Bracknell

Bristol Merchant St

Bullring

Cardiff

Cheshire Oaks

Chesterfield

Clacton On Sea

Colchester

Coventry

Coventry (Arena Park)

Derby

Doncaster

Harrogate

Hinckley

Hull (Prospect Centre)

Ipswich

Kingston

Lancaster

Leeds (Headrow Centre)

Leicester

Lincoln

Liverpool (Lord ST)

London (Wardour Street)

Long Eaton

Manchester (Amdale)

Manchester (Denton)

Manchester (Trafford Centre)

Meadowhall

Metro

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Monks Cross

Newark

Newcastle

Plymouth (Drake Circus)

Pontypridd

Portsmouth

Reading

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Serpentine

Sheffield The Moor

Shrewsbury

Spalding

Stratford (Belong)

Sunderland

Teeside

Wakefield

Warrington

Waterlooville

Westwood Cross

Wigan

Worcester

Worksop

Worthing

Yeovil

York

Pokémon Sword and Shield midnight release Canada and North America

Pokémon Sword and Shield players in Canada can pick up a physical copy at midnight from one of many EB Games stores. The full list of eligible stores can be found by clicking here.

GameStop is also another branch that should hold a midnight release event for Pokémon Sword and Shield, but fans will need to contact their local store to make sure. The same applies to the super popular Best Buy.

DEXIT: All 478 Pokemon cut from Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield launch on November 15th. Pre-ordering from the Nintendo eShop will reward players with 12 Quick Balls.