Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Photo: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka shares embrace with supporter, of Swiss national team

Dan Coombs
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is feeling the love.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on September 14, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka had a major bust-up with supporters last month which resulted in him losing the captaincy.

Xhaka has missed the last four Arsenal matches and it is unclear if he will play for the club again.

 

For the moment Xhaka is off on international duty with Switzerland and he is feeling the love.

He shared a photo on his Instagram page of him enjoying an embrace with a fan.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

With one of my biggest fans! You guys give me the motivation and energy to do my best! #GX10 #hoppschwiiz #Euro2020 #football

A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on

After a tough past few weeks professionally, Xhaka looks pleased to be back smiling again.

The break can do him some good and it is possible his fortunes will change when he returns to North London.

There is a lot of football to be played between now and January and Xhaka may be given the chance to redeem himself.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch