Photo: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka shares embrace with supporter, of Swiss national team

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is feeling the love.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka had a major bust-up with supporters last month which resulted in him losing the captaincy.

Xhaka has missed the last four Arsenal matches and it is unclear if he will play for the club again.

For the moment Xhaka is off on international duty with Switzerland and he is feeling the love.

He shared a photo on his Instagram page of him enjoying an embrace with a fan.

After a tough past few weeks professionally, Xhaka looks pleased to be back smiling again.

The break can do him some good and it is possible his fortunes will change when he returns to North London.

There is a lot of football to be played between now and January and Xhaka may be given the chance to redeem himself.