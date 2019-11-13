Phil Parkinson admits he shouldn't have picked Sunderland's Jordan Willis

Jordan Willis is currently playing through the pain for Sunderland.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has told the Sunderland Echo that he shouldn’t have had to pick Jordan Willis last night.

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe United yesterday in a humiliating result in the EFL Cup.

Parkinson named a strong line-up for the cup encounter, but his team selection backfired.

Sunderland did not manage to get the win against their lower league opponents, and they also picked up further injury problems.

Sunderland are already struggling badly with fitness issues, with Willis having to play through the pain last night.

And Parkinson admits that he didn’t even want to risk the central defender, but had little choice.

“Lynchy has come off, Griggy pulled out this morning with sickness, we've got Jordan Willis playing and he shouldn't be out there really, he'll need an injection tomorrow,” Parkinson said.

Whether Willis will be fit enough to feature in Sunderland’s next game now remains to be seen.

The Black Cats are currently pencilled in to face Gillingham in the FA Cup next week, as they look to get back to winning ways.

Sunderland have struggled for victories since Parkinson arrived, and their defeat last night has left serious questions being asked already.