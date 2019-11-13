Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Phil Parkinson admits he shouldn't have picked Sunderland's Jordan Willis

John Verrall
New Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson pictured at The Academy of Light on October 17, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Willis is currently playing through the pain for Sunderland.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Southend United at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has told the Sunderland Echo that he shouldn’t have had to pick Jordan Willis last night.

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe United yesterday in a humiliating result in the EFL Cup.

Parkinson named a strong line-up for the cup encounter, but his team selection backfired.

Sunderland did not manage to get the win against their lower league opponents, and they also picked up further injury problems.

 

Sunderland are already struggling badly with fitness issues, with Willis having to play through the pain last night.

And Parkinson admits that he didn’t even want to risk the central defender, but had little choice.

“Lynchy has come off, Griggy pulled out this morning with sickness, we've got Jordan Willis playing and he shouldn't be out there really, he'll need an injection tomorrow,” Parkinson said.

Jordan Willis of Sunderland during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Accrington Stanley and Sunderland at Wham Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Accrington, England.

Whether Willis will be fit enough to feature in Sunderland’s next game now remains to be seen.

The Black Cats are currently pencilled in to face Gillingham in the FA Cup next week, as they look to get back to winning ways.

Sunderland have struggled for victories since Parkinson arrived, and their defeat last night has left serious questions being asked already.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch