Parma director sends warning to Wolves and Southampton over Dejan Kulusevski

Premier League trio Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Arsenal all reportedly want to sign Serie A breakthrough star Dejan Kulusevski.

In-demand playmaker Dejan Kulusevski is going nowhere in January despite reports linking him with Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Parma director Alessandro Lucarelli has told Tuttomercatoweb.

Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday that both Southampton and Wolves are planning £15 million January bids for a player who has been nothing short of a revelation in his first season as regular starter in Serie A.

Kulusevski has produced five assists in 12 games since joining Parma on loan and left the Estadio Ennio Tardini pitch to a standing ovation on Sunday after inspiring his side to a 2-0 triumph over a Roma side full of attacking talent.

As such, speculation has suggested that Atalanta, Kulusevski’s parent club, could re-call the 19-year-old in January before selling him to England for a substantial profit.

But Lucarelli, the legendary Parma captain who became a director at the club when he retired in 2018, believes that the a midfielder likened to Kevin de Bruyne and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is going nowhere any time soon.

"At least until the end of the season, he will stay with us,” said Lucarelli.

“Kulusevski is a born talent. For this reason, Atalanta gave him only a dry loan (one without an option to buy clause) because he knew his qualities.

“He has an incredible maturity.”

Tuttomercatoweb claims that Arsenal are again interested in a player they tried to sign before he joined Atalanta two years ago. And given how reliant The Gunners are on the famously unreliable Mesut Ozil for cutting edge in the final third, Kulusevski’s wonderful footwork and defence splitting passes would be welcomed at the Emirates.