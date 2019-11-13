Meet Noen Eubanks: The social media star setting TikTok alight - age, Instagram, merch

TikTok may just be three years old but it already boasts some huge stars!

Breaking into the film or TV business is already hard enough and emerging as a top-tier star in that industry is almost impossible.

In the online world, however, with an ever-changing landscape, new stars can rise and earn huge followings in a minute period of time.

One such online star is TikTok creator Noen Eubanks who has amassed a huge following of fans in his time on the site.

But just what do we know about the social media star?

GOLDEN GLOBES: Ricky Gervais to present 2020 awards despite saying he’d never do it again

Meet Noen Eubanks

Noen Eubanks is an 18-year-old social media superstar who, in a relatively short space of time, has earned himself a huge following on the video-sharing site TikTok, the spiritual successor to Vine.

Noen has built up a following of over 6.7 million people at the time of writing and that's something that's almost certainly going to keep growing.

It isn't quite clear when Noen first started using TikTok as the site refuses to show how far back a video was posted but he's been a rising star on the platform since the app/site first came into being in September 2016.

Where to find Noen on social media

Despite Noen's biggest social media presence existing on TikTok, he also has an account on Instagram which, even though he's only posted 10 times to date, has amassed a whopping 1.9 million followers.

There are accounts under Noen's name on both Twitter and YouTube but neither of these are actually verified as being the TikTok star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noen Eubanks (@notnoen) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

Does he have merch?

Like all good social media stars in this day and age, Noen has a range of merch which dedicated fans can get hold of.

A limited selection of Noen's merch, which mostly includes hoodies, can be found on his site NotNoen.

The current range of merch is dubbed as 'season 1' so we're expecting more hoodies and t-shirts to his Noen's store before too long.