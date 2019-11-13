Rangers ace Joe Aribo deemed 'phenomenal' by Nigeria fans as Ibrox man impresses in AFCON qualifier

Brought to Glasgow Rangers by Steven Gerrard this summer, the midfielder is currently away from Ibrox on international duty.

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is currently away from Ibrox on international duty and has received praise following his performance for Nigeria against Benin.

The Super Eagles got their AFCON 2021 qualification campaign under way against the Squirrels in Group L, which also features Lesotho - who they play next - and Sierra Leone.

The Rangers ace started for Nigeria in Uyo and put in a calm, confident and assured display in the centre of the park as his nation claimed a 2-1 victory.

Benin surprised their hosts when Stephane Sessegnon opened the scoring in the second minute following some sloppy defending.

Although Nigeria took a while to settle, they did eventually restore parity when Victor Osimhen rifled home a penalty on the stroke of the break after Ola Aina was fouled.

Gernot Rohr's charges completed the comeback just after the hour mark when Samuel Kalu got past several defenders and rattled home beyond the reach of Fabien Farnolle.

Plenty of Super Eagles fans raved about the Ibrox man on social media:

I said after watching Joe Aribo for just the second time in our game against Brazil,that he was better than Mikel & was the best thing since Okocha.People who started watching football because everyone was said it was too early..Yet again,he has been the stand out man.#NGABEN — Umar Sa'ad Hassan (@Alaye_100) 13 November 2019

Sometimes you just need to watch a player for a few minutes to know he is special..If there is an 'unnatural' dip in form,then it is psychological.Aribo is special & i will say it again,he is much better than Mikel Obi.#NGABEN #AFCON2021Q https://t.co/yq4gLy0i0m — Umar Sa'ad Hassan (@Alaye_100) 13 November 2019

With Joe Aribo in the mix, we have got a proper box-to-box midfielder who can guarantee goals as well. Etebo is also a good player in his role but has some good to contend with now. https://t.co/IKllVCunmZ — Akorede Khameel (@_akorebami) 13 November 2019

FULL TIME:

Nigeria 2-1 Benin Republic.



- Aribo launched himself to Africa.

- Osimhen has got big heart.

- Chukwueze should connect more with his teammates.

- Kalu can create magic.

- Ekong oyinbo don chop eba.

- Akpeyi experience is needed.



Massive team spirit!#2021AFCONQ — Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) 13 November 2019

Aribo sabi ooo...that guy’s calmness on the ball thrills me. — Adeniyi M. Oluwaseun (@adeniyiomatthew) 13 November 2019

My favourite Super Eagle right now is Joe Aribo. — Akinwunmi Odunsi-Eshilokun, MOG (@gr8akin) 13 November 2019

When that J. Aribo of a boy is in possession of the ball I just shut my eyes, expecting that soon as I open it I'll see the ball in the net.

That's how much confidence a quality player can put in the mind of his fans, far better than any option we've had in that position for yrs. — Uniport Graduate (@charlescapone4) 13 November 2019

Aribo has broken into that team for good. He a phenomenal player, a joy to watch. — adeyemi adebusuyi (@itzharbey) 13 November 2019

Aribo has made 23 appearances for Steven Gerrard's Rangers this term, scoring five goals and claiming three assists, according to Transfermarkt.