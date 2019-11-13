Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers ace Joe Aribo deemed 'phenomenal' by Nigeria fans as Ibrox man impresses in AFCON qualifier

Giuseppe Labellarte
Joe Aribo of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brought to Glasgow Rangers by Steven Gerrard this summer, the midfielder is currently away from Ibrox on international duty.

Joe Aribo of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is currently away from Ibrox on international duty and has received praise following his performance for Nigeria against Benin.

The Super Eagles got their AFCON 2021 qualification campaign under way against the Squirrels in Group L, which also features Lesotho - who they play next - and Sierra Leone.

Subscribe

The Rangers ace started for Nigeria in Uyo and put in a calm, confident and assured display in the centre of the park as his nation claimed a 2-1 victory.

 

Benin surprised their hosts when Stephane Sessegnon opened the scoring in the second minute following some sloppy defending.

Although Nigeria took a while to settle, they did eventually restore parity when Victor Osimhen rifled home a penalty on the stroke of the break after Ola Aina was fouled.

Gernot Rohr's charges completed the comeback just after the hour mark when Samuel Kalu got past several defenders and rattled home beyond the reach of Fabien Farnolle.

Plenty of Super Eagles fans raved about the Ibrox man on social media:

Aribo has made 23 appearances for Steven Gerrard's Rangers this term, scoring five goals and claiming three assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Joe Aribo of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch