Alfredo Morelos is staying at Ibrox beyond January, according to Glasgow Rangers' new Sporting Director.

Rangers will NOT be selling Alfredo Morelos in January, but neutral fans aren't convinced.

According to Gers' newly-appointed Sporting Director Ross Wilson, the Ibrox side, who have to make £10 million by the end of the season, aren't under pressure to offload the red-hot Colombian [STV].

Morelos has netted 22 goals in all competitions for Rangers so far this season and interest in the 23-year-old seems inevitable come the January transfer window.

But Wilson, speaking to the media for the first time, is adamant that the light Blues will be keeping the South American hitman in Glasgow beyond the winter window.

He said: "Like every club in world football, there comes a point when players move on for a variety of reasons. We're no different to that but that's certainly not on the horizon for January."

And here's how neutral fans reacted on Twitter:

The Scottish Premiership title challengers, behind top-of-the-table Celtic on goal difference, announced losses of £11.3 million earlier this month.

It's definitely a worry for Rangers and if a sizeable bid in excess of £25 million is forthcoming then you wonder whether they might cut Morelos loose.

At this stage, he's already on borrowed time and it'll be a shock if he's there by the start of next season, so if they can pick up more money for him in January then they can next summer then maybe, just maybe, the Gers will take the money.