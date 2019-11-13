Quick links

Rangers

Neutral fans react to comments from Rangers' Ross Wilson on Alfredo Morelos

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks out to inspect the pitch before the Betfred Cup Semi Final at Hampden Park on October 22, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Alfredo Morelos is staying at Ibrox beyond January, according to Glasgow Rangers' new Sporting Director.

Rangers will NOT be selling Alfredo Morelos in January, but neutral fans aren't convinced.

According to Gers' newly-appointed Sporting Director Ross Wilson, the Ibrox side, who have to make £10 million by the end of the season, aren't under pressure to offload the red-hot Colombian [STV].

Morelos has netted 22 goals in all competitions for Rangers so far this season and interest in the 23-year-old seems inevitable come the January transfer window.

But Wilson, speaking to the media for the first time, is adamant that the light Blues will be keeping the South American hitman in Glasgow beyond the winter window.

 

He said: "Like every club in world football, there comes a point when players move on for a variety of reasons. We're no different to that but that's certainly not on the horizon for January."

And here's how neutral fans reacted on Twitter:

The Scottish Premiership title challengers, behind top-of-the-table Celtic on goal difference, announced losses of £11.3 million earlier this month.

It's definitely a worry for Rangers and if a sizeable bid in excess of £25 million is forthcoming then you wonder whether they might cut Morelos loose.

At this stage, he's already on borrowed time and it'll be a shock if he's there by the start of next season, so if they can pick up more money for him in January then they can next summer then maybe, just maybe, the Gers will take the money.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

