Nahki Wells discusses QPR exit amid claims of £6m Birmingham move

Queens Park Rangers could lose Wells to Championship rivals Birmingham City in January with Burnley looking to cash in on their forgotten striker.

Nahki Wells has insisted that he has no plans to leave Queens Park Rangers in January with the Burnley loanee giving a potential £6 million move to Birmingham City the short shrift, speaking to talkSPORT.

Blood ran cold in West London earlier this month when The Sun (4 November, page 61) reported that QPR could lose their star striker in the winter window.

Wells’ contract at Burnley expires at the end of the season and the report suggested that The Clarets could cut short his loan spell at Loftus Road in order to sell him on a permanent basis with an eye-watering £6 million move to Birmingham apparently on the cards.

With eight goals in 11 league starts, the one-time Bradford City star has helped turn QPR into genuine promotion contenders this season alongside Ebere Eze and fellow Premier League loanee Jordan Hugill.

And it seems that QPR fans can rest just that little bit easier tonight with Wells keen to stay where he is.

“Yeah, of course (I want to stay),” said Wells, while hinting that he could stay at QPR when his contract at Turf Moor runs out.

“Individually, I just want to do as well as I can because that’s going to help to propel us into that position. If I’m doing that, I’m pretty sure the club would want to keep me and an opportunity will present itself.

“If it’s within my control, of course I’ll be here for the season. I really want to be here. I’m enjoying every second of it and I feel like we’re onto something really special.

“I’ve started something good and I’m in the right place, mentally and physically.”

This does not mean that Wells is guaranteed to stay in Mark Warburton’s squad from now until the end of the season, however.

His future is out of QPR’s hands after all and if Burnley do receive a good offer, there is nothing to stop the Clarets from cutting his loan spell short and selling him from under the Londoners’ nose.

With a place in the play-offs on the line, that would be something of a nightmare scenario for QPR.