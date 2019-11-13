Matt Penney hoping to come back to Sheffield Wednesday a 'better player'

The Sheffield Wednesday full-back is currently away from Hillsborough on loan and is hoping to return to the Owls a better and more experienced player.

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Matt Penney has issued a very positive update from his loan spell at Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli, in conversation with the Owls official website.

The 21-year-old broke into the Owls side last season, featuring 17 times after making his debut for the Hillsborough side in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland in August 2018.

Penney, who has also had loan stints at Bradford and Mansfield, opted to link up with the German club in the summer, hoping to pick up yet more experience from his stint.

To date, he has made seven appearances in the German second tier - helping St Pauli to 11th in the table - plus one in the DFB-Pokal (Transfermarkt).

With the international break now under way, Wednesday's media team caught up with the player - who's been at the Owls since eight years old - to get his thoughts on how he's doing and also what his plans are when he returns to Hillsborough.

“I just want to come over here, keep playing and keep challenging myself," Penney told the Wednesday website. "Then when I come back to Wednesday I’ll be a better player with more experience under my belt having played regular football.

“I feel like I’m getting better and more confident with each game. The standard is really good, the atmospheres are really good and I’m playing regularly. I can’t complain at all!”

Wednesday are next in action on Saturday 23 November against West Brom at Hillsborough, while St Pauli head to Erzgebirge the previous day for a league clash.