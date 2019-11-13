Quick links

Mateusz Klich jokes he's been cursed by Leeds fans

The Leeds United's midfielders goals have tailed off since his name started echoing around stadiums.

Mateusz Klich has joked that Leeds United fans inadvertently cursed him.

The Poland international scored five Championship goals in the first three months of last season.

In November of last year, the Leeds faithful dedicated their very own song to the midfielder, to the tune of Rotterdam (Or Anywhere) by The Beautiful South.

And Klich has only managed five goals since that became a mainstay on the terraces 12 months ago, prompting the 29-year-old to connection the chant and his dwindling goalscoring form.

 

He told LUTV: "I think my chant cursed me. When the chant came out I stopped scoring goals. Stop singing!"

The chant is about Klich scoring goals and, to be fair, his numbers have definitely dropped off.

Not that it has anything to do with Leeds fans, but the Pole, a £1.5 million signing in 2017 [Yorkshire Evening Post], has only scored once so far this season.

It used to be that he would score from 20 yards, or 30 yards, but he seems to have lost his mojo in the goalscoring stakes.

That being said, what an asset he is for Marcelo Bielsa's side and once he rediscovers his shooting boots, things can only get better for the Whites.

