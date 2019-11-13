Mario Kart Tour: What are Sidesteppers? Here's how to take out five!

All you need to know about what Sidesteppers are and how to take out five of them in Mario Kart Tour.

Mario Kart Tour is receiving a multiplayer beta test in December, but before then players are stuck driving on their lonesome while completing a bunch of challenges such as taking out five Sidesteppers.

This is a really easy challenge to complete and you most likely don't require much - if any - help as all the guidance you could possibly need is a point in the right direction. So, with that being said, this article will merely tell you what Sidesteppers are and which course you need to perform on to take five of them out.

What are Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour?

Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour are crabs that - surprise, surprise - move sideways.

Despite being tiny, they're bright red and have yellow claws, meaning they're pretty hard to not spot and recognise on eligible courses.

How to take out five Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour

To take out five Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour you will need to compete on Cheep Cheep Lagoon.

Baby Peach is a good driver to compete with as she can pick up three items simultaneously thanks to it being a favoured track of hers. However, it doesn't really matter so drive with whoever you wish.

You'll find two Sidesteppers when diving underneath the water in the cave right before the boosted path back onto land.

Don't worry about hitting them with a shell or any other item, just focus on driving into them and you should be able to complete the challenge in two attempts around the beach.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.