Maradona has is own documentary now available on Netflix

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have footballing legend Diego Maradona as your manager?

Behind-the-scenes football documentaries are becoming more and more common these days, especially on the myriad of online streaming services we have at our disposal.

While Amazon have covered the likes of Manchester City, Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund, Netflix lags behind with just Sunderland acting as the only footballing docuseries on the service so far.

However, that is all about to change thanks to Netflix's new arrival, Maradona in Mexico.

What is Maradona in Mexico about?

Maradona in Mexico takes viewers on the incredible season-long journey of Diego Maradona's time as manager of Mexican second division side Dorados de Sinaloa.

As you can see from the trailer above, Maradona's managerial style is about as bonkers as you'd expect and could well make for a fascinating watch as he looks to turn potential relegation fodder into promotion contenders.

When to watch

Netflix's documentary series drops today, on November 13th, with viewers able to get an up-close-and-personal insight into the crazed madman that is Diego Maradona.

In total, there are seven episodes of Maradona in Mexico, with each episode lasting between 30 and 40 mintues.

How did Diego Maradona get on with Dorados?

Spoilers ahead if you want to watch Maradona in Mexico blind

Deigo Maradona took over at Dorados de Sinaloa in September 2018 with the club rooted to the bottom of the Ascenso MX, Mexico's second division.

Despite his bizarre and over-emotional managerial style, Maradona managed to turn Dorados' season around and took them up to seventh place in the league, just inside the play-off places.

Maradona's side put their early-season woes behind them and made it all the way to the play-off final.

Sadly for Diego Maradona and his side, they fell at the final hurdle and lost out to champions Atletico San Luis in the last match.

Failing to earn promotion meant the end for Maradona at Dorados as he left the club in June 2019 with his lawyers citing medical reasons as the cause of the decision.

Maradona was quickly back into management, however, as he was announced as the head coach of Argentinian side Gimnasia de La Plata on September 5th.

Maradona in Mexico is available to stream on Netflix from November 13th, 2019.