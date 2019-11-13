Liverpool youngster Matteo Ritaccio praised after signing first professional contract

Liverpool have announced that the Reds academy youngster has penned his first pro deal at Anfield, with plenty of congratulations coming his way.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to wish Matteo Ritaccio all the best after the 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Anfield side (official Liverpool website).

The New York-born midfielder joined the Liverpool Academy in the summer of 2018 from BW Gottschee in his home city - having first been spotted by the Reds as a 13-year-old at a training camp for the US national team - and is a member of Barry Lewtas’ Under-18s squad.

Described as a "tough-tackling and exciting player" by the Reds website, Ritaccio - who also holds an Italian passport - started the season in fine form for the U18s but unfortunately his momentum was curtailed by a leg injury, with an estimated return to action early next year.

Liverpool's Twitter account confirmed the news:

Matteo Ritaccio has signed his first professional contract with the Reds — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 12 November 2019

And the player himself also tweeted from his personal account expressing his delight with the new deal:

I’m very happy to announce that I have signed my first professional contract with Liverpool FC! Looking forward to these next few years here at this great club! #LFC pic.twitter.com/jY55QGoCW1 — Matteo Ritaccio (@mritaccio) 12 November 2019

Plenty of Reds fans - plus some United States supporters and even his former youth club - congratulated him on social media:

Liverpool's Under-18s are back in action after the international break with a game against their Southampton counterparts (official Reds website).