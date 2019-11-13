Liverpool fans criticise Tottenham's Harry Kane after Raheem Sterling incident

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wears the armband for England, but Liverpool's Jordan Henderson had to act as peacemaker.

Liverpool fans have questioned why Jordan Henderson had to act as peacemaker between Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling on England duty rather than Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Spurs striker Kane wears the armband for his country, but it was Henderson who tried to settle things between Sterling and Gomez.

The Daily Mail report that Henderson spoke to the pair on the phone and offered to report to England training, despite his suspension, to sort the situation out.

And some Three Lions fans feel that Henderson did the job that Kane should have done, given that he is England’s captain.

Jordan Henderson must be England captain. What was lame Kane doing when Sterling threw his toys out the cot? @FA @SkyFootball @LFC @GarethSouthgate @England — A Davids77 (@Die_Boomslang77) November 13, 2019

Where was captain Kane? This is why Henderson is such a brilliant captain for LFC https://t.co/ZXHv2Kop4t — Dan (@MrB1383) November 13, 2019

This should be Kane or Southgate not Henderson. Top man Jordan https://t.co/MiOHuHQZdf — RCJ (@RasclartRico) November 12, 2019

If the story of Henderson mediating between the two is true, it just shows what a great captain he is. What was Harry Kane doing while this was going on?!!! — PAUL TWITE (@paul_twite) November 12, 2019

Southgate should reconsider awarding Henderson as the England captain for Euro 2020. Harry Kane doesnt fit tht role in my opinion. — Mbiyu (@ItsPetero) November 13, 2019

True captain. Henderson should be captain over Kane for England https://t.co/PhIVEDFwcF — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) November 12, 2019

Where's Harry Kane in all this? Henderson playing peacemaker and he wasn't even in the building #sterlinggomez — Greg Grimes (@greg_grimes1) November 12, 2019

Jordan Henderson is England’s true captain and has been throughout the Southgate era on and off the pitch. Forget the Kane PR love-in, Hendo is the leader in that camp and on this occasion he didn’t even have to be there in person to do it. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) November 12, 2019

In fairness to Kane, Henderson knows both Gomez and Sterling far better than the Spurs striker does.

Henderson has played club football with Gomez and Sterling at Liverpool, whereas Kane only sees the duo on international breaks.

Kane looks set to start and wear the armband for England tomorrow, when Gareth Southgate will be hoping Sterling’s absence does not cost his side.

The Three Lions take on Montenegro tomorrow knowing that a win will book their place at Euro 2020 next summer.