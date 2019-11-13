Quick links

Liverpool fans criticise Tottenham's Harry Kane after Raheem Sterling incident

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur shoots wide during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019 in London,...
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wears the armband for England, but Liverpool's Jordan Henderson had to act as peacemaker.

Liverpool fans have questioned why Jordan Henderson had to act as peacemaker between Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling on England duty rather than Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Spurs striker Kane wears the armband for his country, but it was Henderson who tried to settle things between Sterling and Gomez.

 

The Daily Mail report that Henderson spoke to the pair on the phone and offered to report to England training, despite his suspension, to sort the situation out.

And some Three Lions fans feel that Henderson did the job that Kane should have done, given that he is England’s captain.

In fairness to Kane, Henderson knows both Gomez and Sterling far better than the Spurs striker does.

Henderson has played club football with Gomez and Sterling at Liverpool, whereas Kane only sees the duo on international breaks.

Kane looks set to start and wear the armband for England tomorrow, when Gareth Southgate will be hoping Sterling’s absence does not cost his side.

The Three Lions take on Montenegro tomorrow knowing that a win will book their place at Euro 2020 next summer.

